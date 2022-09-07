A vacant lot on Indiana 931 is being targeted for a two tenant commercial building.
Frank Swiss, of Carmel-based retail real estate company Swissco Real Estate, wants to build a 4,172-square-foot building at 714 S. Reed Road, just south of Pizza Hut, on what is now a vacant concrete lot.
On Tuesday, the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance request to allow the proposed development to occupy more than 75% of the lot, the maximum lot coverage under the city’s zoning ordinance.
The building will house two tenants. Swiss told the BZA that one of the tenants will likely be a quick service restaurant and the other a traditional commercial space.
In a brief phone interview with the Tribune on Wednesday, Swiss said when construction will begin on the building will depend on when he can secure leases, with next spring being the most likely.
Scott Pitcher, of Fortune Companies, Inc. and the realtor and seller for the property, said Championship Park and the activity that it brings made this development attractive.
