The Howard County Commissioners are seeking feedback from the public on a newly proposed solar ordinance.
The board introduced a draft solar ordinance at its regular meeting Tuesday. The 24-page ordinance lays out the general rules and guidelines any and all solar energy installations — from large-scale commercial to residential and business rooftop installations and more — must meet to be installed and operate in the county.
The ordinance has caused controversy because a company is currently seeking approval to operate a large-scale solar farm near Greentown. Because of that, and as part of a request from some in the public, the county is seeking public comment and suggestions for changes or additions before taking final action at a later meeting.
A copy of the draft ordinance can be found on the county’s website at http://www.howardcountyin.gov, or at the web version of this article at www.kokomotribune.com. Any feedback or comment should be emailed to publiccomment@howardcountyin.gov. The deadline to submit public comment is 5 p.m. July 16.
The draft ordinance itself is nearly a carbon copy — except for a handful of tweaks and additions here and there — of a “model solar ordinance for Indiana” drafted by the Minneapolis-based Great Plains Institute, a nonprofit that hopes to achieve a “better energy system” through decarbonizing electricity, according to the organization’s website.
Changes and additions made to the “model solar ordinance” largely pertain to county approval of lot coverage, allowing the county Board of Zoning Appeals or commissioners reach agreements or set conditions regarding any solar energy project and provides more details regarding the process of when a solar project has run its course or is abandoned, also known as decommissioning.
“The strength of this ordinance is it gives us the opportunity to negotiate a tremendous amount of things with a company that chooses to invest in our community,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said. “And those things are big topics like road use agreements, decommissioning agreements, economic development agreements, tax abatement. All of the things that attract a $150 million investment in our community ... and really lays a good groundwork to accomplish a project that could be beneficial to our community.”
Unlike the county’s wind energy ordinance that was amended in 2015 to make it harder for wind energy companies to develop in the county, the solar ordinance, as currently written, would be favorable to solar companies seeking to do business in the county.
A typical way elected officials make it difficult for renewable energy companies to develop in their counties is setting the setback — the distance needed between a wind turbine or solar panel and a neighboring house — so high that it becomes impractical and not economical for said companies.
Notably, the setback limit under the draft ordinance is 150 feet from any “existing dwelling unit of a non-participating landowner,” but that can be reduced by 50% to 75 feet if the solar array has a “landscape buffer that screens the array at the setback point of measurement.”
Other notable requirements include: a landscape plan for a buffer and screening, pollinator-friendly vegetation in buffer areas, no barbed wire fencing and for any ground-mounted array over 1,000 square feet in solar panel area to establish a mechanism, whether it be a bond or cash security fund or something else, to pay for the decommissioning.
Additionally, a decent chunk of the ordinance deals with the decommissioning process and requirements. Under the draft ordinance, any solar powered system that has reached the end of its life should be removed by the owner no more than 120 days after the date the panels stop being used. If the owner fails to do that, the county can, through a court order, remove the panels. Under the draft ordinance, a project would have to be decommissioned if it did not produce power for 12 consecutive months.
The ordinance is being introduced as ENGIE, a French multinational electric utility, is seeking approval for a crucial special exemption permit to operate a 200-megawatt solar farm on nearly 2,000 acres of farmland just southeast of Greentown. The company says the project will benefit the community through a total of $30 million in tax revenue for Howard County — including nearly $20 million for the Eastern Howard School Corporation — during the 30- to 40-year lifespan of the project, named the Emerald Green Solar Farm.
The project has had its supporters, but it has also had its fair share of opponents — many who would live near the solar farm if it is built — who have sought for the county to vote down the project or by passing an ordinance that would make it more difficult or impossible for a large solar farm to be built in the county.
As currently written, the ordinance is unlikely to appease those opponents, something that Commissioner Jack Dodd conceded.
“Does it meet the wants and desires of everybody? It doesn’t, but it can’t,” he said. “We have to look at the overall picture.”
What changes, if any, are made to the draft ordinance is yet to be decided. Also yet to be decided is the fate of ENGIE’s special exemption permit request. At June’s BZA meeting, the board continued the issue after a motion to approve the permit was not seconded and no other motion was made. As a result, the issue will likely be readdressed at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.