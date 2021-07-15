A new local law requires all residents and businesses in the county to display address numbers in a way that’s easily visible from the street so police and other emergency responders can be sure they’re at the correct address.
The Howard County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this month to pass an ordinance requiring “all house, residence, apartment and business (buildings) within the borders of Howard County” to have “street address numbers identifying the location.”
The commissioners passed the law after a request was made from some deputies of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders having trouble locating houses addresses at night, particularly in rural areas.
“It’s the middle of the night, it’s dark, and you get out in these rural areas, and GPS is great, but as we all know, it’s not perfect, and then folks will have mailboxes, but they don’t have their house number on the mailbox, and so sometimes it’s very difficult to pinpoint which house it is,” said Commissioner Paul Wyman.
Sheriff’s Deputy Ezekial Zimmerman told the commissioners last week of a recent call for service for an overdose where an obstructed address on one county road caused two sheriff’s deputies to initially go to the wrong house.
“Thankfully, things turned out for the better, but again ... seconds count,” Zimmerman said. “We’re not trying to make a buck off this ordinance. We just want to make sure that when your family is in a time of need, whether it be a medical emergency or it’s where we show up and we help out, that we can get there as quickly and safely as possible and not miss the house because we go to where we think the house would be, but it’s misnumbered or not clearly marked.”
Residents and businesses will have until Oct. 1 to comply or face the possibility of violating the new law. Violators will receive a “Notice of Violation” by certified mail from the Howard County Plan Commission. Greg Sheline, executive director for the commission, said fines start at $100, but that his office rarely ever levies the fine.
The ordinance lists guidelines, such as that “all street numbers shall be displayed on a mailbox, mailbox post or separate post” and that it is “easily visible” from the road — with no obstruction — when traveling in either direction.
According to the ordinance, the address numbers must be a minimum of three feet and maximum of five feet above the road as measured by the midpoint of the display. If mounted to the mailbox, the address numbers, as measured from the midpoint of the sign, can be no less than two and a half feet above the road.
The address lettering for the mailbox, mailbox post or separate post must also be “white reflective lettering on a green background” and must be a minimum of three inches in height and one and one-half inches in width. If the primary display is deemed inadequate by the plan commission director or the county communications director, a second address display on the structure itself may also be necessary.
Additionally, no occupancy permits for new construction are allowed to be issued until property address numbers are put in place by either the contractor or homeowner.
Notably, the ordinance states that if “non-conforming address display” does “substantially fulfill the intent of the ordinance and adequately identify the property,” as deemed by the plan commission or director and the communications director, it may continue to be used.
