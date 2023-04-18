Howard County made much-needed updates to its facilities and has maintained financial security during a time of possible economic uncertainty, officials say.
Those were the main points extolled Tuesday at the State of the County by Howard County Commissioners Brad Bray, Jack Dodd and Jeff Lipinski to a crowd of mostly public and business officials. The annual event was held at Bel Air Events, 3014 S Webster St. and put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce.
FINANCES
Howard County continues to have a healthy end-of-the-year cash balance in its general fund, commissioners said, though it is not as high as years past.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, Howard County government had $16.7 million in its general fund. While that amount is greater than what the county had some 8-10 years ago, it’s smaller than what the cash balance was the last few years.
At the end of 2021, the county’s general fund had $17.3 million. At the end of 2020, that number was $18.1 million.
Why the slight decrease?
County officials chalk that up largely to the pay raises the county has given to its employees. For both 2022 and 2023, the Howard County Council approved 5% pay raises to county employees to help decrease the pay gap between the public sector and private sector.
In addition to the general fund, the county’s LIT economic development fund’s balance as of Dec. 31, 2022 was $2.9 million. That money, funded by local income taxes, can be used for economic development projects.
The county continues to have zero debt.
RENOVATIONS
Howard County received a little more than $16 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. It put that money to use fairly quickly, allocating all of the $16 million by the middle of June.
A good chunk of the county ARP funds was put to renovating a number of county buildings that hadn’t seen renovations in a long time.
A number of planned renovations finished up last year. That included completely renovating the county’s Highway Department garage; renovating the former county clerk’s first floor office into the county magistrate’s courtroom; and upgrading flooring, security and other aspects of the Administration Building.
The county also made extensive renovations to the Administration Building’s basement after it suffered water damage last year due to a leak. The flooding damaged tens of thousands of legacy county court records dating back to 1900. Those records are now being digitized.
The basement is now a large meeting room and a couple of overflow rooms.
