Howard County may get a more detailed and unified animal ordinance after a push from a group of concerned residents.
The Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee introduced a more detailed animal ordinance with more teeth in enforcement to the Kokomo City Council last week. The proposed ordinance provides more clarity on violation enforcement and more specific shelter requirements for pet owners, among many other changes.
The nine-person committee, made up of city residents, the county animal control officer and one Kokomo Humane Society board member, formed last year after a 2019 Facebook post of subpar animal treatment and a vicious dog in Indian Heights went viral.
Carolann Holder, of the 5100 block of Council Ring Boulevard, told the council her neighborhood was terrorized by a dog that routinely got out.
“A neighbor couldn’t get out of their car after cancer treatment because the dog was running rampant, jumping at their car,” Holder said. “He’s jumped at my front door. He chased my daughter into the back door. I had a ball bat at my back door.”
Animal Control was called and came out numerous times, Holder said, but the officer couldn’t do anything because of the vagueness of the city’s current animal ordinance. And when the dog was taken away, it was returned to its owner shortly thereafter.
It was only after the dog bit the Animal Control officer, Holder said, that it was put down.
The proposed animal ordinance aims to prevent such incidents from lasting for a long period of time by better detailing infractions and giving animal control officers more clear enforcement actions.
The more than 20-page ordinance is a reworked copy of Indianapolis’ animal ordinance, John Roberts, a county councilman, resident of Indiana Heights and member of the Kokomo-Howard County Animal Ordinance Committee, told the Tribune in an email.
It is much stricter and detailed in the housing requirements for animals compared to the city’s current animal ordinance, which is only nine pages long and was last updated in 2014.
For example, the proposed animal ordinance requires an animal that is confined outside to have:
Access to a shelter made out of solid wood or other weather-resistant material that has
- solid walls on all sides.
- A solid roof sloped away from the entrance to protect a dog from weather and extreme cold. During the winter and when the temperature is at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the shelter must be covered by a wind-proofing material and must contain clean, dry bedding, such as straw. On the flipside, when the temperature is at or above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the shelter must be shaded by trees or a tarp or tarp-like device.
- Has adequate space, no less than 100 square feet, in an enclosure for exercise. For a dog more than 80 pounds, an additional 50 square feet is needed. For each additional dog in the enclosure, 50 square feet of space for exercise must be added per dog.
Such specific enclosure requirements are absent in the city’s current animal ordinance.
The proposed ordinance also includes a clause that imposes additional penalties to habitual offenders, also something the current ordinance doesn’t address.
Under the proposed ordinance, a pet owner would be classified as a habitual offender if cited three times within a two-year period. If one is a habitual offender, the Kokomo Humane Society could order a “limit, restriction or prohibition,” against animal ownership for a minimum of five years or more.
The proposed ordinance has received a largely positive response from city council members.
Councilman Matt Grecu, R-At-large, is chairing a committee made up of other council members, county commissioners, Humane Society officials and town council members from Greentown and Russiaville who will consider the proposed animal ordinance and hopefully draft a new ordinance that will be adopted countywide.
“We’re trying to come up with something that makes sense for everybody so everybody is willing to adopt it when we’re done, and we can have a unified ordinance throughout Howard County,” Grecu said.
