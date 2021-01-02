Howard County Auditor Martha Lake was given one of the community’s top awards.
The county commissioners Wednesday awarded Lake the Pillar of the Community, the highest honor the board can give a resident.
“Your service to our community has been admirable,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said to Lake. “You are a brilliant mind when it comes to county government ... More than just your ability, it’s your heart. You’re a champion for what we do, carrying the county government in the forefront.”
Lake has served as either county auditor or treasurer for a combined 24 years. She was prohibited from running again for auditor this year due to term limits. Jessica Secrease, the office’s first deputy auditor, will take over as auditor beginning Friday; Secrease ran unopposed in November’s general election.
“I appreciate this so much,” Lake said, wiping away tears. “It’s been a wonderful experience.”
While she won’t be auditor come 2021, Lake will still be involved in county government as a county council member after being the top vote-getter in November’s at-large race.
Most recent Pillar of the Community award winners have been former commissioner and now Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and former Sheriff Steve Rogers.
