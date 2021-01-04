Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free teen puzzle book, any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location, the library is giving away free puzzle books for teens in honor of National Puzzle Day, the first 20 teens to complete their books will win prizes, while supplies last.
Winter works preschool kits, Kokomo-Howard Public Library south, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., stop by the south branch to pick up a preschool kit featuring literacy, math and other learning activities, while supplies last.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
