All-Stars player Dylan Feil throws a pass as the Bona Vista All-Stars defeat the Kokomo Celebrities 58-46 during the Disability Awareness Basketball game at Memorial Gym on Wednesday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Camdin Fogleman, center, grins and his brother Riley Nelson, right, laughs after Fogleman asks Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore to pie him in the face after the game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo celebrity coach John Peckinpaugh has to hold player Mark Jansen back as he jokingly yells at the ref. The Bona Vista All-Stars defeated the Kokomo Celebrities 58-46 during the Disability Awareness Basketball game at Memorial Gym on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Community comes out in support of Disability Awareness Basketball Game
Hoosier Hysteria was alive and well Wednesday night in Memorial Gymnasium.
For the last several months the community has come out in full force to support the Kokomo Wildkats boys basketball team at Memorial Gym. On Wednesday, the community also came out in full force to support Bona Vista Programs and its annual Disability Awareness Basketball Game fundraiser.
For the 22nd year, the Bona Vista All Stars and the Kokomo Celebrity Team faced off in a charity basketball game to benefit Bona Vista and its various programs. March is Disability Awareness Month.
The All-Stars defended their title, beating the Celebrities 58-46. The All-Stars started the game on a 13-0 run and never let go of the lead from then on. The Celebrities would get within two points midway through the second quarter, but the All-Stars pulled away late and never allowed the Celebrities to trail less than seven at any quarter’s end.
All-Star player Chuck McKinney holds up his grandson Logan Baugher to put up a shot during a freethrow shooting contest at halftime. The Bona Vista All-Stars defeat the Kokomo Celebrities 58-46 during the Disability Awareness Basketball game at Memorial Gym on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo dance team performs during halftime. The Bona Vista All-Stars defeat the Kokomo Celebrities 58-46 during the Disability Awareness Basketball game at Memorial Gym on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Disability Awareness basketball
All-Star player Chuck McKinney holds up his grandson Logan Baugher to put up a shot during a freethrow shooting contest at halftime. The Bona Vista All-Stars defeat the Kokomo Celebrities 58-46 during the Disability Awareness Basketball game at Memorial Gym on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
This year’s Celebrity Team, made up of local business owners, media personalities, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and other Bona Vista supporters, had a tough time sustaining any offense. Their highest scorer, Paul Wyman, of The Wyman Group, had 13 points. Their second highest scorer, Moore, had just seven points.
The All-Stars, on the other hand, were fantastic at sharing the rock. Their top scorer was Steve M., who had 14 points, and the team had a handful of others flirting with double digits.
Their coach, Danta Rogers, said he was proud of how his team played.
“These guys come to play,” Rogers said. “They’re a fun team to coach.”
Coaching the Celebrities was Wildkats boys varsity basketball coach John Peckinpaugh. Some players from the varsity team made a surprise appearance as part of the halftime entertainment.
While the basketball game proved to be a fun time for both players and spectators, the event serves a larger purpose: to bring awareness to those with disabilities.
Brianne Boles, CEO and president for Bona Vista, said she loved seeing the community come out to support Bona Vista and the people it serves.
“I think it shows that our community obviously wants to show inclusivity for the people we serve,” she said.
While players on the Celebrity team were recruited for basketball, they were also recruited to raise money for Bona Vista. This year, Peckinpaugh received the BV MVP award for most money raised with $3,138. In total, the Celebrity team raised $6,330.
