The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and Purdue Extension of Howard County have teamed up to get Howard County residents up and moving.
The initiative encourages residents to walk 25 miles of trails in Howard County over the course of two years. Mileage will be tracked through the free mobile app World Walking, and walkers will receive regular emails about the program from Purdue Extension.
“Safe walking is an essential activity listed on Governor Holcomb’s recent executive order that can help each of us navigate our physical, emotional and communal health in these difficult times” said Susan Alexander, Manager, Downtown Initiatives with the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. “We know that social distancing, isolation and economic disruption are enormously stressful. Supporting each other, taking outdoor walks and interacting with art and nature can go a long way toward improving everyone’s spirits and bolstering immune systems.”
Walkers may join the group immediately by downloading the free “World Walking” application to their phone or computer and joining the Kokomo Howard County Walks group. The app tracks steps and provides themes and milestones for the group to achieve. The group’s first challenge is to walk the distance between Detroit, Michigan and Mobile, Alabama, about 1,145 miles.
Walkers add their steps to the group’s count as the group progresses across the United States from north to south inside the app. When the group walks about 184 miles, the first milestone, Columbus, Ohio, will be reached.
The app can be downloaded at worldwalking.org/login and Kokomo Howard County Walks group can be found at worldwalking.org/group/urn94.
