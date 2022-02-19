In recognition of the upcoming Lenten season, which begins March 2 with Ash Wednesday and ends April 14 — three days before Easter Sunday — a series of community events will be held at the Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
The Lenten season is a time of repentance and reflection, according to local religious leader Michael C. Carson, and repentance begins with a regretful acknowledgment of sin with commitment to change.
Beginning March 7, “Faith & Community: Six Mondays during Lent 2022” will take place to assist in providing help and healing. The community will have the opportunity to hear and dialogue with leaders in a number of disciplines, Carson explained.
The co-sponsors of this six-week training and sharing event are the Howard County Community Supervision Program, Carver Community Center and the church Carson pastors, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo.
Carson explained that included in First Friends Meeting's mission statements are, "Our faith is grounded in our worshiping community and in our own spiritual pilgrimage. Truth is a matter of revelation by God. We take seriously the teachings of Jesus Christ regarding peace and loving all people, including one’s neighbors and enemies. Integrity is a way of living. Each day we seek to live in a way that is consistent with the teachings of Jesus."
Session topics and presenters for the event include:
- March 7: Victim assistance/probation, Dustin Delong, chief of Community Assistance
- March 14: Substance use disorder treatment, Ashlee Shoaff and Shane Beal, director of Recovering Services, Turning Point, A System of Care
- March 21: Depression and suicide, Jamie Lyon, pastor, Russiaville Friends Meeting
- March 28: Grief, Tashawnna M. Summers, founder/CEO, All Out The Blue Resource Foundation Inc.
- April 4: Behavioral health/mental health, Erik Auzins, addiction counselor, Ascension/St. Vincent
- April 11: Effective grandparenting, presenters to be announced
All are invited to attend the sessions, which will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
“With all that people are going through today, this historic Lenten event created through God’s divine order and leadership will allow God’s light and much needed information to be given through a wonderful learning and sharing format,” Summers said.
For more information, contact Michael C. Carson at refreshingcoach@gmail.com or 765-434-1701.
