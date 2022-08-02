Weather Alert

...MAX HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 THIS AFTERNOON... Ample sunshine and warm low levels will lead to hot temperatures this afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. This translates to heat index values around 100 degrees. Limit time outdoors today if possible. If outside this afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles. Look before you lock!