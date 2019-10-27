Seven-year-old Key’Aire Wesley empathically held the microphone close to his face and began to shout.
“What do we want?” he yelled.
A moment later, several voices shouted, “Peace.”
“When do we want it?” Wesley said again.
“Now,” the crowd responded in unison.
It was a rainy Saturday morning in Kokomo, but not even the weather could stop dozens of people from participating in an anti-violence march — geared particularly at violence against and among youth — through the streets of downtown Kokomo.
Kokomo resident Frederick Murrell organized the event, and he said the idea for the march came shortly after hearing the news about the recent killing of Dayshon Sanders, 19, on the city’s northeast side.
A week before his death, Sanders was on Murrell’s back porch, casually just talking about life and the dreams the teenager had for his future.
And on that mid-September night, all those dreams were shattered, Murrell said.
“I remember somebody had a live video [from the scene], and I sat there and counted the time that went on as his body just lay there,” Murrell said. “He was just lying there, and I just sat there and tried to think. And all I could see was the next body dropping and the next body dropping. And as I closed my eyes, the bodies that were dropping started having faces. And the faces were becoming too familiar to me.”
That night, Murrell told himself that enough was enough.
“I don’t remember all of their names, but they know me as MC Big Fred,” Murrell said when he talked about the young people he often comes into contact with as a party promoter. “So I just think about how I see them constantly, but now I’m starting to walk up to caskets and see them. It’s not the way I want to see the people I grew up with or have grown up after me. So after Dayshon’s shooting, I kind of went forward and never turned back.”
The message of Saturday’s march was clear, Murrell said.
Stop.
Stop the violence. Stop the shootings. Stop the killings.
According to statistics supplied by the Kokomo Police Department, the number of reported shots fired has more than tripled from May 1-Sept. 30 on the northeast side of Kokomo this year, compared to the same time period in 2018.
There were 48 reports of shots fired in that period in the area of the Carver Community Center and Studebaker Park, as well as in the vicinity of East Mulberry, East Jefferson, East Jackson and East Taylor streets.
There were 15 reports of shots fired in those same areas in the same time span in 2018.
And with Sanders’ death, Kokomo is already up to its fourth homicide of the year, which equals last year’s total.
“It’s got to stop,” Murrell said. “And it seems like children are always involved because a bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it. I’m just tired of it. … So we’re going to canvas our neighborhoods until we get the peace we deserve, whether it’s the peace of them being incarcerated for their crimes or the peace that they’re finally getting the help they need.”
Murrell continued.
“It’s like a flower before it blossoms,” he said. “Most people don’t want to kill a flower before it blossoms because you don’t know what it’ll look like when it finally does. … We all need to understand that we have too much talent in this city to just be killing it off before their time.”
But while Murrell believes Saturday’s march is an important step in the process, he understands there is still a long way to go.
And it often starts and ends with community, Murrell said.
“It really does take everyone to raise a child,” Murrell said. “Back in the day, we didn’t have an option to disrespect or talk back like some kids do now. Back when I grew up, if my mama couldn’t touch me, some other person down the street had the same authority. Even past them, two doors down, they could do it too. And then they’d tell my mama, so I’d get the same treatment when I got home.
“These days, you can’t do that. We’re lacking the punishment that the children need, and so they take to the streets. Next thing you know, they come back in body bags. So I say to Kokomo, play your part. Play your part like you used to. You’re letting up when it’s not time to let up. This is the generation that loves guns and love violence. And if you believe our community needs to change or our young kids need structure, be that structure. Don’t just talk about them. Help them.”
Samantha Taylor is Wesley’s mother, and she also participated in Saturday’s march along with her son and her 9-year-old daughter, Asiaynna. And when asked about the importance of having her children attend the event, Taylor said she wants a better world for her children than what she feels like it is right now.
“I already have to worry every day when they leave the house that something might happen to them, so why not do our part to make it better for them when and as they grow up? Taylor said. “Also, the reason I brought them along is because I believe this will instill something in them and let them know we at least can do our part to get the violence to stop.”
Fellow marcher Alicia Glenn, daughter of Fountain of Life Worship Center Bishop Charles Glenn, agreed with Taylor, saying that she has been a victim of gun violence and wants that violence to end once and for all.
“I live on Taylor Street,” Glenn said. “A couple years ago, our house was shot up. … And I was in the house with my grandchildren and my parents and an aunt from out-of-state. When that happened, I’m still suffering PTSD from that now. And every time I hear a gun shot, I go into shock. And I just want it out of my neighborhood. I just want it to all stop. This city needs it to stop.”
