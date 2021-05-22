Exactly one year ago Tuesday, the entire nation stopped for nine minutes and 29 seconds to watch George Floyd die. He was under the knee of then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
While locals organized protests that remained mostly peaceful, tensions continued to rise in Kokomo — and nationally. Rioting and looting in Minneapolis and Portland took over the news and social media. Bookstores stocked displays of works by Black authors.
Some said the actions of one police officer doesn’t speak for all police as a whole. Others said it was time to defund the police. More examples of police brutality against people of color made the news: Ahmaud Arbery was jogging, Breanna Taylor was sleeping.
“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo made the rounds on trending tabs of social media. “Blackout Tuesday” on June 2, 2020, had businesses slow or shut down to protest racism.
Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on April 20.
For Jacob McCauley, a 22-year-old Black man, the conviction was just one piece of the multi-faceted issue of systemic racism. McCauley, along with other Black leaders, are working to heal the wound that 400 years of racism and discrimination caused in the community.
ACTION AND INACTION
When conversations regarding the incidents started in Kokomo, protests were planned. While he didn’t organize the protests, McCauley showed up and became a mouthpiece for racial justice in Kokomo. While he didn’t seek to be in the limelight, and said he doesn’t really want to be the face of a movement, he said he’d do it.
McCauley, a father of two and an entrepreneur, said if he wants something, he works to get it done. When he speaks, he’s direct.
“I don’t like being the face (of the movement), and I do believe there are a few others that would be better for it,” he said. “But there needs to be someone doing this. I’m outgoing and open-minded, so if it needs to be me, it will be me.”
McCauley said motivation toward addressing systemic racism soared. He spoke with police officers, including Maj. Brian Seldon of the Kokomo Police Department, and went on 104.9 FM to talk about change that needs to happen.
“We say we want a change but who is willing to step up and make a change,” he said. “Brian Seldon, he’s a Black man, and he’s a police officer. He wanted to make a difference and he stepped into being a police officer.”
Having involvement in protests, conversations and outreach shaped McCauley’s perspective on how getting involved in the racial justice movement is a lot more than marching. He wants to see action.
“If you want to get involved, maybe step up and be a Black lawyer,” he said. “Whenever there’s a conflict, there’s an issue, you want to start a huge protest; it takes more than that. It takes the groundwork to get there to actually make that difference.”
A core group of activists in which McCauley was involved made goals for racial justice. For instance, they didn’t like how long it was taking for Chauvin to be brought to trial. They also wanted to tackle fair education, fair judgement and conversations across different groups.
However, McCauley said there were times when he felt like some people wanted to use the activism for their own message, distorting the purpose of their cause. They were asked to bring awareness to other criminal cases, but McCauley said that wasn’t their focus.
“It just felt like everyone expected to cater to what they wanted and needed when we’re not just focused on George Floyd, or criminal cases,” he said. “We’re working toward justice as a whole.”
McCauley described a time in January when he was pulled over for having a headlight out by KPD. The police took the IDs of McCauley and his passenger, asked them to step out of the car, patted them down, searched the car and sent McCauley on his way.
“In my mind, that went a lot better than it could have gone,” he said.
McCauley described KPD as a “pretty good” police force.
“For the most part, they do their job. And that’s great,” he said.
In fact, McCauley said getting to know KPD officers has been a positive experience for him. He said he’s glad to get to know Seldon and Capt. Tonda Cockrell, as well as 104.9 FM owner John Grant, a Black man who helped organize protests.
“These are people that have my number now,” he said. “These are people that text me and check up on me. Even after a year later, they still talk to me. … It really changed a lot in my mind on how I think and how I want to interact with the public in general.”
But as time ticked on after the protests, conversations slowed. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the ability to gather in person and the core group of activists for anti-racism dwindled. McCauley said the last group text he sent out was “left on read.”
He said they still want to make changes, but don’t know where to start. Things like anti-racism, equality, safe home life and equal education opportunities are big hurdles for a small group of people.
“We want to do these things, but just how can we do these things?” McCauley said. “We can only set little goals so we can win the groundwork for these changes. Some people are resistant to these changes, some are just too stuck up. And it makes you feel like sometimes it might be impossible to make these changes.”
A TIME TO TALK
JC Barnett III, 35, works at Indiana University-Kokomo in financial aid, particularly with VA affairs. He is the co-director of IUK’s Black Student Center, and has worked to provide conversation and programming for Black students, and their allies.
And Barnett just wants to talk.
Over the last year, Barnett used his Facebook page to spark conversation regarding race relations. It was out of his comfort zone, and even tested friends and family. He said he lost some friends because of it, but the opportunity to talk meant a lot to him.
“I’m very thankful and appreciative of that opportunity,” he said. “Because to be able to talk about it is progress in itself. When you can bring awareness to things and discuss openly to get people to get uncomfortable about a topic, that is advancement to me.
“That is progress because you’re able to share a perspective that they may not have thought of, and they’re able to share a perspective that I may not have thought of,” he said. “I think that’s very important.”
Sieyumbe “Coach Law” Arrington has the same mindset as Barnett. Arrington is the owner of IronFist Boxing Club & Learning Center, a club focused on helping kids through boxing and positive mentorship.
Arrington said conversation has to start with people recognizing that racism exists.
“Step one in the right direction is addressing that we do have a problem,” he said. “If you don’t think that we have a problem, how can you ever make a change if you don’t think that there’s a problem?”
The coach also said that police officers making efforts to become acquainted with the neighborhoods, and building relationships between neighborhoods and police alleviates some of that strain.
“If you’re going to police the community, at least you should know the community,” he said. “Getting out and getting to know the community, I think that would keep a lot of crime down. If a police officer knows John, and when you see John coming down the block, John knows Officer Jackson. John doesn’t have to (be nervous), they know each other already.”
McCauley said that it’s important for people to understand what it’s like to be discriminated against. He wants to end the narrative that discrimination is “not that bad.”
“I think a lot of people say, ‘I don’t think it’s that bad, kind of shrug it off,” he said. “And if you would take it back to slavery days, I think white slave owners would say it’s not that bad, same with Martin Luther King Jr. times. And if you ask people today, I think they’d say, ‘I don’t’ think they get treated that bad.’”
He said that Floyd’s death changed the understanding of racism in the U.S., because people are finally seeing the pain Black citizens face.
“But just because things have changed and gotten slightly better, doesn’t mean that things are where they need to be,” he said.
Barnett said the reason the Black leadership in Kokomo is so focused on peaceful conduct and conversation is, in part, because of its roots in the Christian faith.
“As a young Black man coming up in this community, (almost all) of our community leaders in this city who do have a voice, all share in the same faith,” he said. “Where we’re coming from is a place of peace, non-violence. We want to sit down and have a conversation and progress in a positive way.”
Faith directs much of what Barnett believes and does, which is why he really wants to have more conversations with people of different perspectives.
“I’d like to see heart changes ... “ he said. “Talking about treating others the way you would want to be treated, I know that’s not the answer people want to hear, but I don’t see (change) happening any other way.”
BUILDING A COMMUNITY
Inside and outside of the boxing ring, Arrington said he is focused on being a positive resource for the Kokomo youth.
“We’re not just here to box,” he said. “We’re here to give the children resources and tools they need to be successful.”
Arrington, 44, grew up in a rough part of Chicago, where he saw shootings and violence. He opened IronFist in December 2018 in honor of his son, Yahsin “IronFist” Arrington.
The club helps kids become strong boxers and strong individuals, he said, including improving bad grades and tough home lives. Some boxers have been sent to the club at the advice of their probation officers, because the club helps get kids on track with tools for success, Arrington said.
“You’re gonna feel at home, you’re gonna feel embraced,” he said. “And that’s the only type of environment that Coach Law will ever be a part of is where we are embracing our youth. We make them feel good, they feel comfortable, they have a family here. This is your home away from home, you can come here.”
The coach said that there are many steps breaking down “the color barrier,” including activities for the entire community, he said. One thing he’d like to see is more communities of all backgrounds coming together to have a good time and enjoy each other’s company.
“Let’s bring our children under the same roof and show them we can be together. Let’s break down that color barrier. Let’s show the next generation (that) there is no color boundary, stop being colorblind.”
Barnett is also heavily involved with youth outreach. In addition to his role at IUK, he mentors the youth in the community. He also owns his own business, JC Barnett School of Jump Shooting.
“Mentoring youth is huge to me,” he said. “It’s not just about coaching, it’s about being in a position to reach these young kids. We teach life skills, how to conduct yourself, how to navigate growing up.”
He would like some immediate changes in the community, like more effective youth programs, unity across faiths and churches. And he is happy to help be a part of that.
“There are programs that were highly effective when I was a kid coming up that are no more that I would like to have a hand in re-establishing,” he said.
WHITE ALLYSHIP
White allyship is something that both the Black and white communities are learning how to navigate. Barnett said that the first step is simple in supporting the Black community: “Being present and listening without taking over.”
Barnett said he sat down with a white friend to talk about their plan to make some changes toward racial justice, changes that are similar to Barnett’s line of thinking.
Barnett had an upcoming event that was of a similar nature, so he asked this friend to come support it. But that person didn’t make an effort to be active or engage in that event.
“Now, I’m not saying that they didn’t have something else that they needed to do at the time of that event,” he said. “What I’m saying is if you want me to be a big part of what you’re doing, I think you should reciprocate and be a part of what I’m doing as well.
“That came to my mind, that this person wanted to make progress in the same area, but they’re only going to make it work for them if they can lead (that progress). I would like to redirect that line of thinking.”
A self-described “white ally,” Kokomo resident Nicky Parry admitted she feels compelled to step forward and speak out simply because, she said, it is the right thing to do.
“I grew up in Kokomo, and it’s sort of like a bubble,” Parry said. “Once I moved out of state and got to know people from different backgrounds and different stories, I started listening a little bit more. … Once I started reading and learning, I started to try to pay attention to things that are outside of myself. I’m white. These things don’t directly affect me, but just because they don’t directly affect me, that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t care about what’s going on.”
Parry works in retail management, and she said issues related to race equality, social justice and police reform nationwide have become part of the everyday dialogue within her own company, especially in the wake of national events like the deaths of Floyd and Taylor.
And though she’s proud that the tough conversations are beginning to be held, she knows there is still a long way to go.
Last summer, Parry helped coordinate a peaceful protest outside the Howard County Courthouse in downtown Kokomo, just one of several protests that occurred throughout the city at the time.
“I’m proud of the fact that people started opening their eyes to something beyond their own realm,” Parry said, referring to the local protests. “ … But I also learned from that there are people who don’t want to learn, who are against learning about it or don’t want to have their eyes opened to the situation. And those people, at some point, you’re like ‘Do we waste our time on them?’ But I say we still say our message. I keep repeating it, and maybe it’ll eventually drown them out.
“You just have to learn that sometimes the risk is worth it because you’re bringing awareness to something that really needs to be brought to light,” she added.
Parry also wanted to point out that she feels that local departments, such as the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Kokomo Police Department, are made up of good and hard-working individuals, but she still believes issues like implicit bias and systemic racism are areas that need to be addressed within law enforcement nationally.
And when people see something wrong but don’t step forward to condemn it, Parry said she feels they are part of the problem.
“For me, silence is compliance,” she said. “I would never stand by and allow someone to behave in that way or exhibit those kinds of actions in my workplace. I would absolutely speak up against it, and I think they should too.”
