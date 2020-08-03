A new business, possibly a restaurant, may be coming to the north side of Markland Mall.
Washington Prime Group, the owner of Markland Mall, is seeking plat approval for the lot between Arby’s and McDonald’s just south of Markland Avenue.
Bill Butz, an engineer for Kimley-Horn, representing Washington Prime Group at Wednesday’s meeting, said he doesn’t know exactly what the mall owner’s are thinking of doing with the property.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know a whole lot of what we’re doing, but we are looking to plat this lot to the north to set it up so it can be ready for sale to a potential tenant,” Butz said.
The concept plan presented to the committee shows a 2,500-square-foot building with a drive-thru and multiple parking spaces. The drive-thru suggests that the potential new tenant is a restaurant.
The concept plan is subject to change, though, and Butz said there isn’t currently a date when the final site plan will be submitted to the city.
Messages left for both Washington Prime Group and Markland Mall were not immediately returned.
The plat committee gave a favorable recommendation for the plat approval request. It will now go to the full plan commission.
