José Valencia, the conductor and artistic director for the Kokomo Symphony, says people are often disappointed by his answer when they ask him for his favorite composer. He tells them there isn’t one all-time favorite; instead, he falls in love with whoever he’s been studying.
There are four composers covered in a KSO concert Saturday, but Valencia said he might be most excited to tackle Beehtoven’s Fifth Symphony.
The orchestra’s setlists are, in part, chosen by Valencia.
He explained that each season starts with larger concepts solicited from board members. Using those general themes, Valencia compiles a list of possible works the symphony could perform, then narrows the selection down with board members.
Generally, he tries to pair at least one well-known composition, such as Beethoven’s Fifth, with another he thinks is underappreciated, then adds a more modern piece of work.
“We don’t perform a lot of Beethoven,” He said. “Why? It’s wicked difficult to perform.”
As one of the most recognizable pieces of classical music, with hundreds of recordings by better-funded orchestras, Valencia admitted it would be a “daunting process” to perform one of Beethoven’s most famous pieces.
For some, Beethoven serves as the transitional figure who connects the Classical Era with the Romantic Era.
“The romantic music (era) is more a connection to emotion, it’s not necessarily just all about love,” Valencia explained. “It’s more about just feeling something deep inside your soul.”
Saturday’s concert will also feature one of Beethoven’s contemporaries, Carl Maria von Weber, who, as Valencia described, was “steeped fully in romantic expressionism.”
The Kokomo Symphony plans to perform the overture from “Der Freischütz.”
Although the concert is titled “Mid-Winter Romance: A Classical Emotional Journey,” Valencia explained that some of the pieces are less about love and focus more on the harmonic vibrations that connect to the listener’s emotions.
The story of “Der Freischütz” has a hint of romance, but Valencia said the story isn’t exactly romantic; the opera is more about a hunter who struggles with demonic possession.
Conversely, another piece that Valencia said he’s excited to perform is about romance.
He described Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” as a tragic opera about love that goes unapproved by the female love interest’s father. As Valencia put it, the woman “dies of that ubiquitous operatic disease called consumption.”
“La Traviata” is also featured in the film “Pretty Woman,” which drew inspiration from the opera.
The symphony will perform the prelude to the final act.
Valencia explained he’s performed the full opera multiple times with various New York opera companies.
“Just hearing that prelude leads me deeply into how difficult the emotions are of love in the third act of ‘La Traviata,’ and I hope that people end up feeling that,” he said.
The concert will end with a more modern piece of music, a suite from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Originally, the Kokomo Symphony was going to perform Johann Strauss II’s “Emperor’s Waltz,” but Valencia decided to nix the piece. Having recent experience with the piece, Valencia found Strauss’ score “just awful to look at.”
The repetition sequences throughout the work can be confusing for musicians who aren’t used to performing it annually, like the Vienna Philharmonic.
Additionally, due to budgeting purposes, the 46 Kokomo Symphony musicians will only have two rehearsals before the concert.
“Our concerts are actually full of magic because they’re not just rehearsed into being just standard, like a recording would be,” Valencia said. “There’s an element and an edge to people being on their toes.”
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Havens Auditorium. Tickets cost $20. For college students, cost is $5, and grade school students get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.
