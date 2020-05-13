With warmer weather becoming more the norm, local municipalities in Howard County have begun their yearly road projects.
Some, such as the town of Russiaville, have already completed their spring road paving, while others, such as the city of Kokomo, have just begun.
The vast majority of projects are, in part, funded by the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.
City of Kokomo
Late last year, the city of Kokomo was awarded grant money from the Community Crossings program to help pay for a $1.8 million resurfacing project. The project consists of 10 streets, including parts of Touby Pike, Malfalfa Road, Smith Road, North 50 East, 50 North, Alto Road, South 150 East, Southway Boulevard, 200 East and Goyer Road.
City Engineer Carey Stranahan said the city began patch work on Malfalfa and Southway last week. Weather permitting, the city plans on having most of the Community Crossings projects done by the end of the month.
In addition to those streets, the city will be resurfacing all the streets in the Urbandale subdivision, located in the southeast corner of Defenbaugh and Malfalfa, and in the Ivy Hills subdivision, located on the north side of Indiana 26 west of Indiana 931, due to sewer extension projects.
Other road resurfacing projects are in the works for later this year, but Stranahan said those plans have not yet been finalized.
Howard County
Howard County will also soon begin their road resurfacing projects.
The county received $1 million from the Community Crossings matching grant earlier this year, which will allow the county to resurface most, if not all, of the more than 30 sections of roads it included in its application for the grant.
The commissioners approved a bid from E&B Paving for $1,988,041 for the project at their meeting last week.
County Highway Department Superintendent Ted Cain said at last week’s meeting once the bid was approved, the resurfacing would begin as soon as E&B Paving was ready.
Cain said in a separate interview that he hopes to have some money for more road projects this year, but whether or not the department will be able to do that depends on how much the COVID-19 pandemic affects tax collection. Gas and wheel taxes are the largest funders of local road projects.
“With people not out and about and driving like they normally do, that’s going to eat into some of our road funds,” Cain said. “So that’s why my plan is to do the Community Crossings, and if we can get to some others that’s going to be icing on the cake.”
Town of Greentown
The town of Greentown also won funding in the state’s Community Crossings program, receiving $999,825. Since Greentown has less than 10,000 residents, the town will only have to match 25% of that.
According to town Council President Scott Deyoe, the money will be used to reconstruct Grant Street, from Hammer Street to Mill Street, with all new curb/gutter, road base, asphalt base and finish asphalt.
The project will be bid out and awarded this year, but Deyoe said it most likely won’t be completed until spring 2021.
Town of Russiaville
The town of Russiaville has already completed its spring road projects, said Chris Thompson, of the town’s street and wastewater departments.
The town received $152,820 through the Community Crossings program, and it provided a 25% match for its project, or around $38,200.
The roads that were paved this year were North Street, Walnut Street, Western Heights subdivision, Seward Street and North Union Street.
