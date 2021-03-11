Construction on Championship Park, the city’s multi-purpose outdoor sports complex, is in full swing as its self-imposed deadline nears.
The project, located at 600 S. Goyer Road, is expected to be complete by April 1 in time for local leagues to begin their season at Championship Park. It’s a deadline Kokomo Parks and Recreation Superintendent Torrey Roe believes will be met.
“Last week I would’ve been a little more skeptical than I am now,” Roe said about the project being completed by April 1. “Everyone is aware of the deadline. Mother Nature is on our side. I feel pretty confident.”
If the deadline isn’t met, though, it won’t be for lack of trying.
Dozens of workers from various contractors have been busy pouring 50-60 yards of concrete a day, installing turf for the fields, finishing construction of the concession stands and more.
“Every crew we can get out there is out there,” Roe said. “All the trades are working together. They’ve got a pretty tight schedule to hit, but they’re on track to hit it with the weather we’re getting. ... It has changed substantially to when I walked in the mud and the muck last Monday (March 1) to when I left yesterday (March 8).”
The $11.4 million complex will include four high-school-sized and four youth-league-sized fields, concessions, parking and restrooms. All the fields will be outdoors and are meant to also support soccer and other sports. The city will own the land but will contract out the daily management of the sports park.
The company the city is expected to partner with is Bullpen Tournaments, which manages Westfield’s sprawling 31 multi-purpose field Grand Park, though the contract between the city and Bullpen has yet to be finalized.
Under the contract, Bullpen will handle the day-to-day operations of the park, including scheduling of games and tournaments and basic maintenance, such as cleaning bathrooms and emptying the trash.
The contract is also expected to touch on when local leagues can use the fields.
City officials have said previously that local leagues will have priority to play at Championship Park on weekdays while outside league tournaments will be able to use the fields on weekends. Roe said earlier this week that’s still expected to be the case, with local leagues only having to pay a registration fee to play at Championship Park.
“For our local youth to be able to play the leagues they’re playing in now — with some of the conditions these fields are in — to play in a state-of-the-art facility at Championship Park is a win-win for the community,” Roe said. “We get the best of being able to use it in the week, and we also get the opportunity to have outdoor visitors coming in and utilizing it on the weekend and all the tourism that’s going to bring in.”
Also, earlier this year, the Kokomo City Council approved the creation of an enterprise fund to house all revenue generated by Championship Park. That fund will be monitored by the Kokomo Board of Works and Public Safety, which will “supervise the operation of Championship Park,” and has power to “make all decisions” regarding the operation of the park, according to the ordinance passed by the City Council. The board will also be required to give a financial update on the park at least once each quarter.
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT
The largest question left is the commercial development located just east of Championship Park and led by Henke Development Group.
When the city broke ground on the project, Steve Henke, CEO of Henke Development Group, said his firm was planning to entice multiple commercial properties, including restaurants and service industry businesses and possibly a few hotels, to Kokomo. The property taxes from the commercial development are needed to go toward paying the $10.6 million bond the city is selling to pay for the complex’s construction.
A hotel, at least in the near future, seems unlikely now as the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Henke told the Tribune on Thursday that there is still some interest from a “good group” to build a hotel near Championship Park sometime in the future.
Interest from other commercial businesses have heated up too, he said.
“Interest has really picked up for the commercial, especially seeing that the park is nearing completion and we now have streets, utilities and drainage in place,” Henke said Thursday via email. “It’s much easier for commercial users to visualize lots and layouts after the streets are in.”
Henke said his firm is currently in discussions with two gas station and convenience store companies, though the plan is just for one of those to be located in the commercial development. Other ongoing discussions include a “multi-tenant commercial group” and a “fast food restaurant.”
“Hopefully, we will have some of these under agreement over the next few months,” he said.
