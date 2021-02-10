Painted on the wall of the Howard County morgue is the quote, “Our job is to speak for the dead and tell their story with the utmost dignity and respect.”
It’s one that Coroner Steve Seele and his staff strive to live by each day, and will get to do just that in a brand new morgue and office space. Construction on the 1,600-square-foot facility has been completed, and Seele said his team are expecting to be operating in the new space this week.
The new morgue is a significant upgrade from the previous morgue the county shared with Community Howard Regional Hospital not only in space – the morgue at the hospital has room for just two bodies and is about the size of a college dorm room at 200 square feet – but also in the privacy and convenience it gives the coroner and his or her staff.
The space, an addition to the north side of the county Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St., includes a vehicle sallyport; an autopsy bay with enough room for the coroner, a deputy and a handful of law enforcement to stand comfortably over the table; a drain near the autopsy bay to wash away any fluids; countertop space; cabinet space for each local law enforcement agency, and a cooler for the immediate storage of 15 bodies but could fit up to 25 if there ever was a mass mortality incident.
“We hope to never fill this,” Shawn Haus, chief deputy coroner, said of the cooler space.
The new morgue also features an upgraded, negative-pressure HVAC system, meaning the air pressure inside the morgue is higher than the air pressure outside of the room. This means that when the door of the morgue opens, potentially contaminated air or other particles from inside the room will not flow outside into non-contaminated areas.
“We’re in a state-of-the-art facility here,” Seele said. “I don’t know many autopsy bay areas that have that.”
The construction of a new morgue has been a project four years in the making, and comes after Seele has long expressed concerns about the need for a newer and larger county morgue.
Those concerns include ballooning investigation figures, limited space and the need for privacy during criminal inquiries. It’s not unheard of, for instance, for the coroner’s office to have to reach out to other counties with requests to temporarily borrow morgue space, which comes with its own headaches: increased transportation costs and Seele’s absence from Howard County, among others.
All those concerns no longer exist with the new morgue, though.
“We are very excited,” Seele said. “To actually see it come to fruition is pretty amazing.”
Paired with the new morgue is a total renovation and relocation of the department’s offices.
Previously located in the Administration Building, the Coroner’s Office has been moved to the northernmost side of the Government Center, right next to the morgue.
The new office space includes a new conference room, where Seele can bring family members of the deceased in to talk about the reasoning behind his cause of death findings. Previously, that was done at the police station.
The relocation of the Coroner’s Office was just one part of the county’s $1.15 million project that included the construction of the morgue (around $400,000) and renovation and relocation of many county departments. The project is primarily being paid with riverboat tax money the county receives from the casinos and money from the county’s General Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.