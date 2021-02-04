A small construction error is delaying the opening of the city’s new downtown parking garage.
City Engineer Carey Stranahan told the Tribune Wednesday that an uneven landing at the very top of the northernmost staircase is delaying the opening of the parking garage as the issue makes the garage non-ADA compliant and the fix requires redoing much of the staircase.
The top of the parking garage is sloped inward to prevent water from falling off the sides, Stranahan explained, but the landing (the concrete slabs one walks on in-between each level) in the staircase is also sloped inward when it should not be.
“The contractor poured the concrete wrong,” Stranahan said. “It’s not a huge issue. In theory, we could open it. The problem is when you go to fix it, you gotta close the whole staircase. So, we don’t want to open it [the parking garage] and then close it again.”
The fix is not expected to take long, with Envoy expected to address and correct the issue by “late next week.” There’s still no exact date for when the garage will open to the public, but it’s likely to open shortly after the construction mistake is fixed.
The sloped staircase landings is not the first issue run into while the $6 million parking garage was being built. Subgrade issues had to be mitigated late last year.
The parking garage was expected to open last November, according to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. Construction began in late 2019.
When it does finally open, the four-story parking garage will include 189 standard parking spaces and six ADA-compliant spaces, 2,200 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and will be open to the public to use.
The parking garage will complement the downtown hotel and conference center that local officials say is still a go, even after multiple delays and shuffling of project developers.
The garage will also give visitors and residents another place to park when attending high school basketball and Kokomo Jackrabbits games, the yearly concerts in the park, the Automotive Museum and when visiting downtown businesses.
