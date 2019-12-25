Indiana Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, announced in a media release that he will seek re-election.
Cook is seeking his fourth term in the Indiana House of Representatives; he sits in the District 32 seat, which includes portions of Hamilton, Howard, Grant, Madison, Tipton and Delaware counties.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the constituents of District 32,” Cook said. “I hope to continue to represent you in a productive, effective and respectful manner that reflects our district’s priorities, and I ask for your continued support during my campaign.
“Our schools and educators play a vital role in shaping future generations, which is why they must remain a top priority in our state’s legislature,” he added. “As a former educator and school administrator, I bring a unique perspective on this matter to Indianapolis as we work to keep our K-12 school system performing at its highest level.”
He currently serves as the vice chair of the House Education Committee and is a member of the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee and House Judicial Committee.
Cook defeated Democratic challenger Amie Neiling in 2018 with 71% of the vote to retain his seat.
