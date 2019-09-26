Kokomo is cooking up some fun for local children taking part in its biannual pint-sized chef program.
The program, which is geared toward ages 6-12, teaches children the basics of cooking, such as reading a recipe, using cooking tools, and measuring different food as well as proper etiquette.
Each Tuesday through Oct. 8, the kids get the chance to make a fun food dish. The first week the class worked on making trail mix, which focused on choosing correct measurements for each component of the mix.
The second week the class worked on june bug punch, a concoction of ginger ale, orange juice, grenadine and orange sherbet. Most recently the class split into two groups for a two-week dish of pizza bagel bites and ice cream in a bag.
This is the class instructor Pam Butts first time teaching the class. While working at the admissions booth at Kokomo Beach during the summer she was approached about the opportunity by Titus.
“When [Elizabeth Titus, director of the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department] first talked to me I assumed it would be something where they just handed me the manual of how to do this, but I actually got to think up everything that we do in this program,” she said.
“What I did was look for recipes that would be simple enough for the kids to do. ... The hardest part is the age range. Sometimes the littler ones can’t read the measurements so I try to have them work together in pairs or in teams with the older ones.”
Butts is also able to channel her desire to teach by instructing the class.
“I’ve always liked teaching,” she said. “I never was a teacher but I always wanted to. Doing this class is just fun. They are fun kids and I love getting to know the kids.”
For Butts it’s important the boys and girls in the class come to enjoy cooking and working in the kitchen
“I hope if nothing else they learn to love to be in the kitchen and learn more. I’m not teaching them anything difficult,” she said.
“We’re showing them the different measuring cups and which ones you use for liquid. The first week I gave them a list of kitchen utensils so they could go home and look through what they have and circle the ones they have in their kitchen.
“With home economics offered less in schools now these types of classes are how they can be encouraged to get in the kitchen.”
The program aims to enrich both the community and the mini-chefs, said Titus.
“It’s important for us to offer opportunities to the public that may not be available otherwise,” she said. “We strive to enrich the standard of living for the Kokomo community with programs that are not only fun, but fulfilling.
“It’s something that gets kids out of their comfort zone and interested in something that will stay with them through their lives,” she continued. “It’s designed to be fun, interactive, and educational. The kids get to take some skills home and show off in the kitchen.”
Butts hopes to make the final week of the class extra special by giving the students certificates of completion as well as a class picture.
“The times that the kids really seem to be enjoying themselves give me a lot of satisfaction. It’s also great when the recipes turn out good. While it was messy, messy, messy, the ice cream was yummy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.