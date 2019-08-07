Kokomo corporation counsel Beth Copeland has accepted a job at Indianapolis law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, where she will continue to provide legal services to the city.
City officials announced Wednesday that Copeland, who has worked at City Hall since January 2015, will work for Taft but remain in her corporation counsel role as a "contract employee," meaning she will service Kokomo as one of her clients.
A media release notes that Copeland “will work a reduced schedule over the next few months to assist with the transition to a new city administration.”
The incoming administration, likely to be headed by either Democrat Abbie Smith or Republican Tyler Moore, will replace the one established by Kokomo’s outgoing three-term mayor, Greg Goodnight.
It is unknown how much of the existing administration staff will be retained by November’s winner, but Copeland’s decision to join Taft protects her from being left without a job in early January if the new mayor decides to install a different setup and hire a new corporation counsel.
“It’s been an honor to work with Beth the past four years,” said Goodnight in a statement.
“I am happy that she will continue to serve as Corporation Counsel in her new role. I appreciate her hard work and congratulate her as she starts the new chapter in her life.”
Copeland, who previously worked as chief litigation counsel for Indianapolis, earned her law degree from Valparaiso University and her bachelor’s degree from Rockhurst University, according to Taft’s website.
Copeland and her family will continue to live in Kokomo while she works as an attorney in Taft’s litigation practice group.
City officials did not respond to questions about how much the city will pay Taft for Copeland's services. Public records show she was paid $77,159 in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.