INDIANAPOLIS – Sine Die, marking the end of each year’s legislative session, usually feels celebratory as legislators finish their duties in Indianapolis and return home until next year’s session.
But as lawmakers pushed the last few bills through the chamber, President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, a flu-like pandemic quickly spreading across the world.
In short succession during one bill’s vote, actor Tom Hanks announced he had the virus, the NBA suspended its season, the Big Ten banned fans from games and Trump limited travel to Europe, forcing legislators to consider the potential fallout in Indiana.
“The economy now, suddenly, is being faced with some serious challenges,” Senate Pro Tem Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said. “We’ve got a very robust economy here in the state of Indiana … but it’s going to be taxed over the next several months as we deal with this coronavirus.”
The Indiana State Department of Health announced a 12th case on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of impacted counties to eight. Sixty-four Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.
Following decisions to cancel conventions and sporting events, as well as limiting attendance at NCAA qualifying games, Indianapolis businesses predicted losing tens of millions of dollars in revenue, according to the Indiana Business Journal.
These potentially lost tax dollars could put pressure on lawmakers attempting to draft the next budget in 2021.
“We going to begin to feel some economic effects,” Bray said, hedging on whether lawmakers would be able to grant teacher pay raises next session. “I don’t know what the economy is going to look like in January.”
This concern bled into the House chamber, which ended its session just after midnight.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said that as he checked his phone throughout the night his plans for 2021 changed with the uncertainty of the virus’ impact.
“If you asked me to make a prediction two weeks ago on what it would have looked like [or] what I was thinking about 2021 it probably looks a lot different than it does today,” Huston said. “Some of the announcements that were just made tonight will have real implications to state finances.”
Huston said he had total confidence in Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and trusted him to make appropriate decisions moving forward. Bray echoed that trust, saying neither the State Department of Health nor the Governor’s office had indicated a need for legislative action.
“We want to give Hoosiers as much information as we can about this threat so that they can protect themselves,” Bray said. “I know the governor is taking it extremely seriously; it’s the most important thing he’s been dealing with in the last few days.”
Across the aisle, the Democratic minority leaders didn’t share that same confidence, saying they’d been left out of communications about the virus and the state’s preparations.
Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said he understood that the issue had evolved quickly and not everyone could be briefed at the beginning.
“Enough time’s gone by now that certainly I think legislative leaders in the minority should be consulted and should be advised,” Lanane said. “It’s the people of the state… who need to hear a clear message as to what’s going on at the state level.”
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said that inclusion in the process would be helpful but emphasized the need for more public transparency about the spread of the virus in Indiana.
“I think it’s more important that the governor be out there, really almost on a daily or every other day basis, kind of giving updates on what’s happening,” GiaQuinta said.
Holcomb didn’t hold a press conference with reporters following Sine Die and hasn’t publicly answered questions related to the coronavirus.
Democrats expressed a concern that teachers wouldn’t get the promised pay raise next year since Republicans didn’t act this year, pointing to reserves used for infrastructure projects instead of salary increases.
“Obviously we’ll come back and, if we’re able to, we’ll be pushing for teacher pay increase,” Lanane said. “What are we going to say to teachers next year? ‘Oh, sorry. You have to wait again?’”
The news overshadowed what lawmakers viewed as accomplishments of the session, including legislation related to health care cost transparency as well as holding teachers and schools harmless from bad ILEARN test scores.
“I think we’re protecting Hoosiers. We’ve empowered Hoosiers to see their health care costs,” Huston said. “We’ve said from the very beginning, this is a work that we’ll continue to do on this issue.”
Highlights for Democrats included passing a mandate for schools to test their drinking water for lead, which can be paid for by the Indiana Finance Authority.
But health care amendments, such as capping the price of a 30-day supply of insulin or providing pregnancy accommodations to employees failed despite Democratic support. Bills aimed at Indianapolis limited the municipality’s local authority, targeting its tenant protections ordinance, IndyGo transit system and panhandling.
Lanane called the legislation “big government” and chastised the late timing of the major bills. Both panhandling and the landlord-tenant bill passed while the bill taking away IndyGo funding died.
“[With] both of those [the landlord-tenant bill and IndyGo funding], it was last-minute proposals … no, just virtually no, testimony at all whatsoever,” Lanane said. “That’s a trend that I hope we do not see continue in the Indiana Senate.”
