Howard County experienced 10 overdose deaths in the year’s third quarter, Coroner Steven Seele announced Thursday.
That means the county had 28 overdose deaths through the first nine months of the year, putting it on a higher pace than last year but below the pace of 2017, the deadliest year on record for overdoses in Howard County.
Seele, who publicly announces death totals after each quarter, said that of the 10 overdoses cases, eight were the result of opiate abuse between July 1 and Sept. 30.
Two of the opiate cases involved heroin, while five involved Fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved to treat severe pain, even advanced cancer pain, that has become better known for its deadly role in spiking drugs like heroin.
It can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fentanyl also played a role in six overdose cases in the year’s first half, meaning it has helped kill 11 people in Howard County this year. It’s the local toll of an epidemic that has plagued the nation.
“That’s not confined to our area at all,” said Seele about Fentanyl’s widespread reach.
Seele said people overdosing from Fentanyl are often unaware they are ingesting the drug. They buy what they think is only heroin and instead receive Fentanyl-laced heroin or a batch of straight “clandestine or junk Fentanyl.”
“I don’t think, from my gathering, that people are intentionally going out and purchasing Fentanyl,” remarked Seele.
“I think what it amounts to is people are attempting to purchase heroin and getting Fentanyl in place of it … without their knowledge.”
The reason, said Seele, is that Fentanyl is easy to make and easy to obtain, and therefore leads to easy profits for drug dealers. He has even found cases of Fentanyl mixed with meth.
“And it’s so odd because they’re kind of opposites of each other,” he noted.
Methamphetamine was involved in five overdose death cases in recent months, while six cases involved non-opiate polysubstance abuse, which Seele said includes benzodiazepines and other non-scheduled legend prescription drugs.
Examples of benzodiazepines, referred to as “benzos,” include Valium, Xanax and Klonopin. The National Institute on Drug Abuse said benzodiazepines are “a type of prescription sedative commonly prescribed for anxiety or to help with insomnia” that “work to calm or sedate a person.”
The resurgence of meth, meanwhile, has been recognized by local officials in recent years. For instance, year-end figures provided by the Howard County Jail show that meth-related charges went from 243 in 2016 to 407 in 2018.
Notably, Howard County recorded its deadliest year for overdoses in 2017, when 44 people died. The county then ended 2018 with 33 overdose deaths.
Seele has regularly encouraged drug addicts to reach out to Turning Point Systems of Care, a local initiative meant to help residents struggling with substance abuse and mental health problems. Turning Point can be reached at 765-860-8365.
Death totals
Including overdoses, 256 deaths were recorded in Howard County during the third quarter of 2019, according to Seele.
Sixty-five of those deaths were investigated by the coroner’s office; 40 were found to be from natural causes.
Other deaths included two homicides, three suicides, 17 accidental deaths and two undetermined deaths. There is one case still pending investigation, he noted.
Of the 17 accidental deaths, 10 were drug overdoses, three were from motor vehicle accidents, one was accidental asphyxia, another was a drowning and two the result of accidental falls.
The coroner’s office conducted 31 autopsies in the third quarter, with 30 toxicology reports performed for a cost of $52,078 to Howard County.
