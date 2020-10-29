The number of Howard County residents who died of a drug overdose in the third quarter of 2020 dropped significantly compared to the second quarter.
The county saw just six drug overdose deaths from July 1 to Sept. 30, according to a press release from the Howard County Coroner’s Office. That’s down from 15 experienced from April to the end of June – the deadliest quarter in the county’s recent history.
Of the six overdose cases, five were the result of opiate abuse. Of the opiate cases, one involved heroin and four involved Fentanyl.
Methamphetamine was involved in one of the cases and three cases involved non-opiate polysubstance abuse which includes benzodiazepines and other non-scheduled legend prescription drugs. Just one case involved alcohol.
The county has seen 30 overdose deaths so far in 2020, putting it on track to likely surpass its 2019 number of 31 overdose deaths.
The county recorded 33 overdose deaths in 2018, a record high 44 drug overdose deaths in 2017, 24 overdose deaths in 2016 and 34 in 2015.
This year’s second quarter overdose deaths were attributed to the government mandated lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, which canceled all in-person therapy and drug programs.
Earlier this year, county officials said they expected overdose deaths to spike during the COVID-19 lockdowns as people were told to stay at home, which helped stop the spread of the virus at the time but left addicts and recovering addicts at risk since in-person therapy and support are needed to combat addiction.
“Isolation is one of the worst things for individuals suffering from addiction and COVID exasperated that,” County Commissioner Paul Wyman said in the release. “Now that our group and one-on-one meetings are getting back on regular schedule, people are feeling more connected, more hopeful and getting access to treatment. Thankfully we have seen a significant decrease this quarter.”
