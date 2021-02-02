Earlier this week, the Howard County Coroner’s Office released its end-of-the-year findings for 2020, and the numbers are staggering across one particular category.
Of the 310 death investigations conducted by the coroner’s office last year, 43 were accidental drug overdoses.
That’s the second deadliest year for overdoses on record, and it’s also up significantly from the 31 reported in 2019.
In the fourth quarter alone — October through December — officials stated that they had 11 confirmed cases of accidental overdose, with six involving Fentanyl, six involving other opiates and medication, four involving methamphetamine, three involving alcohol and two involving heroin.
In the report, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman indicated that COVID-19 might have played a role in the number of accidental overdoses, especially in the first half of the year.
“This past year was difficult on a lot of levels due to the pandemic,” Wyman noted. “The second quarter was a particularly difficult one for overdose deaths with fewer opportunities to meet in person and high levels of stress related to COVID-19.
“Within days of the onset of the pandemic, the recovery communities across our community shifted to a virtual format and there was no doubt in my mind that saved many lives,” Wyman added in part.
The commissioner also stated that many local recovery groups and organizations, such as Turning Point and Systems of Care, are now back to meeting in person, though virtual options will also still be available.
“Though virtual cannot replace the true benefits of face-to-face meetings, I know we were able to have a positive impact with many recoveries by still remaining connected,” Wyman said. “... I would be remiss if I didn’t recognize the number of people seeking recovery and taking the steps necessary to begin that journey even in these stressful times.”
Wyman then thanked the coroner’s office and Dr. Steven J. Seele in the report for “working closely” with the commissioner’s office and “treating all families who have lost a loved one with respect and dignity.”
According to the coroner’s office report, 138 autopsies and 151 toxicology studies were conducted as well in 2020, with a total cost of $230,812. That toxicology testing on those suspected drug overdose cases is presently being paid for under a state grant program through the Indiana Department of Health.
Other areas of importance in the year-end report were the number of homicides — 10 in all across the county — as well as 17 deaths by suicide. There were also 70 accidental deaths, two that were undetermined and one that is still under investigation.
