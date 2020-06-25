Howard County is currently on track to top its record number of accidental overdose deaths in a single year.
The county coroner, Steve Seele, told the Tribune Thursday the county’s current number of confirmed fatal accidental overdoses stands at 19, with six more pending toxicology reports. Seele said those six are very likely to all be confirmed cases.
If that’s the case, then the county is on track to surpass its highest ever number of accidental overdoses deaths of 44 set in 2017. Since that year, deaths had been falling. In 2018, the county recorded 33 accidental overdoses and 31 in 2019.
County officials, including Seele, have attributed the uptick in deaths this year to, at least in part, the COVID-19 pandemic and people having to stay at home and isolate themselves.
The hope is that with the economy and programs reopening that help those fighting an addiction, the number of overdose deaths will not not continue at the same pace the county has seen for the first six months of the year.
“I’m praying that the deaths go down,” Seele said. “I don’t want another record. I’m tired of breaking records.”
The coroner’s office is also seeing an increase in investigations this year. As of Thursday morning, the office has done 165 investigations. This time last year, that number was 119.
Seele attributed the increase in investigations to the increase of violent and accidental deaths.
“We have been hit very heavy and very hard,” he said to the county council Tuesday. “Our overdoses and violent deaths in this county have been higher this year than any time since I’ve been in office. We’re not the only county dealing with this. I think this is kind of the way it’s been across the nation.”
As a result, the officer’s budget for autopsies and toxicology reports is being depleted at a faster rate than usual.
Seele told the county council he will be asking for more money at the July meeting. The office started this year with $175,000 to pay for autopsies and toxicology reports. Currently, it has roughly $42,000-$45,000 left.
It’s not uncommon for Seele to ask for more money in that fund, but he said it is uncommon for it to have to be done this early in the year. His office hasn’t decided on an exact amount yet, but it will be larger than previous years.
