The impact of COVID-19 is still being felt as it pertains to deaths across Howard County, according to data supplied by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
In a report released late last week to the media, Dr. Steven J. Seele noted that the coroner’s office investigated 63 deaths during the first quarter of 2021 — Jan. 1 to March 31 — with 45 of those cases determined to be due to natural causes.
COVID-19-related deaths, Seele added, are classified as natural, though it’s unclear how many of those 45 cases were a direct result of the virus.
The coroner’s office also investigated 13 accidental deaths during the first three months of 2021, including 10 drug overdoses.
According to Seele, that number of overdoses is “unfortunately in line with what was reported last year (11).”
“The pandemic has exacerbated the overdose problem nationally,” Seele said in the release. “Isolation is not good for individuals suffering from addiction. However, with the continued work of Turning Point and the recent announcement of the Kokomo Recovery Engagement Drop-in Center, along with the Valley of Grace, the Wabash Sober living facility, and the continued work of places like Gilead House, we should see an impact in overdose related deaths here in the future.”
Of those overdoses, eight involved fentanyl, five involved methamphetamine, four involved other substances including benzodiazepines, two involved heroin and one was due to alcohol, the release indicated.
Other death figures, Seele noted, were three suicides, one homicide, one as the result of a vehicle accident, one as a result of a residential fire and one due to a fall.
There is also one case still under investigation.
Of the 63 cases seen by the Howard County Coroner’s Office, Seele also pointed out that there were 29 autopsies conducted and 28 toxicology studies performed for a total of $49,767.
