The Howard County Coroner’s Office recently released its statistics for the second quarter of 2020 — June 30 to present — showing a dramatic increase in the number of deaths by suicide compared to this time in 2021.
The coroner’s office investigated four deaths by suicide in this year’s second quarter, which brings this year's total to 10, according to Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele.
That’s seven more deaths by suicide than were investigated by this time in 2021.
When asked for a comment regarding this increase, Seele stressed the county’s multiple resources for finding help if you or somebody you know is having suicidal tendencies.
For instance, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Howard County, in association with Turning Point-SOC, is available by contacting their crisis hotline at 765-860-8365. You can also text “IN” to 741741.
Or, you can dial the National Lifeline by dialing 988.
The coroner’s office also investigated 37 deaths determined to be from natural causes and 21 accidental deaths in the second quarter of 2022, including 11 drug overdoses.
That brings the total number of drug overdoses this year to 18, per a coroner's office media release.
That’s a slight increase from the first quarter of 2022 (seven), but officials added that it is actually the same number of drug overdoses as last year at this time.
Of those 11 confirmed cases of drug overdoses, the coroner’s office stated that 10 involved Fentanyl; four involved substances including benzodiazepines; three involved methamphetamine; two involved cocaine; and one involved heroin.
In all, the coroner’s office has investigated 62 deaths since June 30, with 26 autopsies conducted and 29 toxicology studies performed for a total cost of $47,957, according to the release.
The toxicology testing for suspected drug overdose cases is presently being paid by a grant through the Indiana State Department of Health, and all autopsies ordered by the coroner are conducted by a board-certified forensic pathologist.
