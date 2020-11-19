A story published Wednesday, Nov. 18, incorrectly stated when meals will be available for pickup at Kokomo Schools. The story should have said meals will only be available on two dates: from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, and Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Correction
Sally Mahan
