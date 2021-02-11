A new peak excess flow facility will be built at the Kokomo Wastewater Treatment Plant to better prevent combined sewer overflow (CSO) at Highland Park and Kokomo Creek.
The Kokomo City Council unanimously approved Monday a $24.5 million bond that will be used to pay for the project that’s part of the city’s federally mandated CSO Long Term Control Plan.
The bond has a 20-year final maturity date, will have an interest rate of no more than 5% and is being provided to the city by the Indiana State Revolving Loan Fund.
Notably, the city’s current wastewater and sewer revenue will cover the cost of the bond, city officials say, and no increase in those rates will be necessary.
The project includes the construction of numerous improvements, including a new peak excess flow facility (PEFTF No. 2) on the banks of the Kokomo Creek just east of the city’s current wastewater treatment plant, a new force main that will serve the PEFTF No. 2, a new chlorination and dechlorination facility, among others.
Construction is expected to begin in May and last 18 months, according to City Engineer Carey Stranahan.
Essentially, the new PEFTF No. 2 will, according to bond documents, serve as the primary wet-weather treatment facility beyond the treatment plant’s usual 40 million gallons per day capacity. The existing PEFTF No. 1 will be used to treat all excess flow from the the treatment plant and PEFTF No. 2, those same bond documents state.
All is meant to better prevent raw sewage from being deposited into Kokomo Creek during heavy rain.
When cities and towns were first building their sewer systems, they constructed what are called combined sewer systems (CSS) that transport all types of wastewater to the treatment plant through the same pipe.
The problem arises when the volume of wastewater can sometimes exceed the capacity of the CSS or treatment plant, such as during heavy rain or snowmelt. When this occurs, untreated stormwater and wastewater is sent directly into nearby streams, rivers and other bodies of water via a CSO.
This, obviously, is a water pollution concern, and so the Environmental Protection Agency has mandated that local municipalities get rid of their CSOs.
The city experienced such pollution in 2017 when discharge from one of the city’s CSOs caused several fish in Wildcat Creek to die.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.