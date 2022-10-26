A number of issues related to the building of infrastructure at the future site of the EV battery plant, rezoning and annexing of some 100 acres targeted to attract complementary suppliers and a future industrial park were passed or moved forward by the Kokomo City Council at its Monday meeting.
The votes were all unanimous and necessary to facilitate the industrial transformation of the city’s far northeast side.
REZONING AND ANNEXATION
The City Council at its Monday meeting approved on both first and final reading the rezoning of around 100 acres largely around Touby Pike north of East 200 North from agricultural/rural residential and low intensity industrial to high intensity industrial/heavy manufacturing.
Also included in the rezoning request is a residential property at 2462 N. 100 East.
The rezoning request comes from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, which made clear during a Kokomo Plan Commission meeting earlier this month that it’s looking to purchase the land to entice suppliers complementary to the EV battery plant being built by StarPlus Energy, the joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI, and develop a city industrial park.
The rezoning request was met with remonstrance earlier this month at the plan commission meeting from some nearby residents upset over the possible industrialization of their neighborhood, though none of them aired their grievances at a public hearing two weeks ago or Monday.
Additionally, the City Council moved forward voluntary annexation requests from the owners of both of the aforementioned properties to a second reading and adopted the fiscal plans for both. The annexation requests will be voted on at its second and final reading Nov. 14.
$33 MILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE
Dirt is being moved as the construction of the multimillion square foot EV battery plant has begun.
But before it can open in 2025, infrastructure to support the development must be built. To pay for that, the city is issuing bonds — one not to exceed $18,640,000 and one not to exceed $15 million. Earlier this month, the Kokomo Redevelopment Commission gave its approval for the issuance; the City Council did the same Monday.
Specifically, the improvements include all stormwater, water and sanitary for the plant and general area and the westward extension of 250 North, which will run across the southern portion of the project area.
According to the resolutions, the bond’s interest rates are not to exceed 7% and will mature 22 years after the first issuance. Tax increment financing revenues are pledged to pay off the bond, though the city will receive $1.75 million a year for 20 years from StarPlus Energy as a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT).
City officials told the Tribune earlier this month the city plans on using that PILOT payment to pay off the bonds. The PILOT payments begin May 1, 2024, and are to be paid on or before May 1 every year thereafter.
