The Kokomo City Council moved forward a rezoning request for a proposed townhome development for the city’s southwest side, but its members want more information on the project before it considers final approval.
The City Council voted 6-3 to pass on first reading a rezoning request from office commercial to general multifamily residential for a residential development targeting a more than two-acre plot just east of Ladd Dental, 2333 W. Lincoln Road. Councilmen Tom Miklik, David Capshaw and Tony Stewart were the “no” votes.
The City Council will likely consider the rezoning request on its second and final reading at its Aug. 8 meeting.
While few details about the project were disclosed when the rezoning request went before the Kokomo Plan Commission earlier this month, a representative for the developer and owner of Zam Development, Jameel Murphy, was able to provide additional details on the project at Monday’s meeting.
According to Murphy, the project would entail building between 25-30 two-story townhomes. Each would be approximately 1,364 square feet in size and have three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Prices would range from $230,000 to $255,000.
Despite that new information and a rendering of what the townhomes may look like once built, several members of the City Council wanted additional information, including details on the exact layout of the townhomes on the 2.27 acre plot.
“I’m not saying we deny it, but I think we’d be more comfortable with more information,” Councilman Tony Stewart said.
If the rezoning goes through, the project will need to also get development plan approval from the Plan Commission at a later date.
The development also hinges on the project receiving an easement to allow residents of the townhomes use of the road that connects Lincoln and West Dixon roads. That private road is currently used by both visitors to Ladd Dental and the adjacent doctors’ offices to access the businesses and their parking lots. That would be used as the entrance and exit for the townhome development.
The development received opposition from nearby homeowners who are part of the Executive Place of Westbrook Homeowners Association.
Maureen Jaenicke, secretary for the HOA, said earlier this month that residents’ major concerns were the possible negative effect the planned townhomes would have on the neighborhood’s property values, increased traffic in the area and possibly crime.
