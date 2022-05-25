Kokomo City Councilman Jason Acord, R-District 1, has resigned from his seat after realizing he doesn’t live in the district he was elected to represent.
Acord, who beat longtime incumbent Democrat Mike Wyant in the 2019 General Election by 10 votes, after it was revealed Tuesday that he doesn’t live in the city’s District 1 and immediately put in his resignation to Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart, according to a press release from the Howard County Republican Party. District 1 largely includes the city’s most northern side.
The Kokomo Lantern, a online local news publication run by former Kokomo Perpesctive Reporter Pat Munsey, reported Wedneday morning it brought up the residency issue to Howard County Republican Chairwoman Jennifer Jack on Tuesday.
The mistake was apparently not noticed by anyone during the filing process in 2019, nor was Acord’s candidacy legitimacy formally contested by any registered voter in the district, including Wyant, or the Howard County Democratic and Republican parties as allowed by state law.
Had Acord’s candidacy been contested in time, it’s likely he would not have been allowed to run in the District 1 race.
“Although I was not a member of the Republican Party Central Committee during the 2019 Municipal Election and cannot speak to the candidacy selection and filing process, I will say that pursuant to I.C. 3-8-1-2 and I.C. 3-8-8, if known, this residency issue could have been challenged by either party, the opposing candidate, or any voter of the first district,” Jack said in a statement. “Sadly, I feel this was an honest mistake.”
Acord lives on one of the boundary lines of District 1 and District 3, which may be the reason why him not living in District 1 went unnoticed.
In his 2019 candidacy filing, Acord lists his address as 1730 N. Locke St. The block of North Locke Street that Acord lives on is in District 1 but only the block’s west side. Acord, however, lives on the block’s east side and thus his residence is located in District 3, according to the council district map on the city’s website.
Messages left for Acord, Wyant and Stewart seeking comment were not returned as of Tuesday evening.
Acord, who was one of a slew of Republicans who ran on infrastructure, crime and for increasing investments in public safety, was in the third year of his first term. Before 2019, the Kokomo City Council was 7-2 in favor of Democrats. Now, it’s all Republicans.
The local GOP party has scheduled a caucus of the Howard County Republican Committee members eligible to vote for 5:30 p.m. June 13 at the Howard County Republican Headquarters, 1500 N. Reed Road, to vote on a replacement for Acord on the City Council. Any persons interested in filling the vacancy should file their declaration of candidacy with Jack no later than 72 hours prior to the caucus.
*UPDATE: This article has bene updated to reflect that The Kokomo Lantern reported Wednesday it brought up the residency issue to the Howard County GOP.
