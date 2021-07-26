A longtime Kokomo City Council member has resigned due to health issues.
Cynthia Sanders, R-District 5, has resigned from her seat on the council due to recently suffering a stroke, Matt Grecu, council president, announced at Monday’s council meeting.
“We are continuing to lift her in prayer as she recovers from her stroke,” Grecu, R-At large, said. “We wish her and her family all the best there is as they work through the change in their lives. We acknowledge and certainly appreciate all the years she gave while serving on the Kokomo Common Council and all the work she did for the city of Kokomo.”
Sanders has been a staple of the city council for more than a decade, first winning in 2007’s general election and winning each time in subsequent elections. Most recently, she won an uncontested general election in 2019 and was in her fourth term serving the fifth district, which covers parts of southern Kokomo.
A Howard County Republican Party caucus will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 to elect someone to serve out the remainder of Sanders’ term, which goes through 2023.
“Cindy was a very thoughtful and impactful leader representing the constituents of the 5th district since 2008,” Jennifer Jack, local GOP chairwoman, said in an emailed statement to the Tribune. “Her presence on the city council will be greatly missed. We send her our love and prayers for increased health and recovery.”
