The last and most expensive part of a project to replace the roof of the Howard County Jail is set to begin after a bid was approved Monday.
The county commissioners awarded the bid to Noblesville-based Global Building Solutions at a cost not to exceed $346,195.58 to replace the roof over the jail pods and recreation area. It is expected to be completed this year and will be paid out of the Maintenance Department’s Cumulative Capital Building fund.
The project marks the final phase of the county’s three-part approach implemented to replace the jail’s roof, which is nearly three decades old, and spread the cost over a handful of years instead of just one.
“I just appreciate how we started doing this about five years ago, building these things in and having a plan in place and budgeting for them each year,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said to Bill Stonestreet, county maintenance superintendent. “It’s made all the difference.”
Two years ago, the county completed stage one and replaced the roof over the booking area. Last year, it replaced the roof over the jail’s administrative section, which houses the sheriff’s office and jail kitchen. Both of those projects were also completed by Global Building Solutions for a cost of $113,000 and $146,899.15, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.