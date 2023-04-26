Howard County received close to $1 million from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to go toward resurfacing county roads.
The county received $982,565.52 from the matching grant program. The county will match that amount. The Howard County Commissioners approved advertising the nearly $2 million project for bids. Work will begin and be completed later this year.
Amber Tolle, county highway superintendent, said this year the county will mill “several sections” of the “at a greater extent” than what the county has done in the past.
“Each road segment will have what we call a ‘butt joint’ milled at the beginning and end of each segment to assure a clean transition to existing pavement,” Tolle said in an email. “ However, several areas that will be resurfaced will be milled to eliminate rough intersections, allow a smooth transition into bridge approaches or railroads, or ensure a better tie-in to drive approaches for residents.”
The roads that will be resurfaced are:
• 00 North-South, from 750 West to 900 West
• 400 North, from 700 East to 800 East
• 400 North, from 900 West to 1200 West
• 1050 West, from 00 North-South to Indiana 22.
• 80 West, from Kokomo city limit to 450 North
• 350 North, from 80 West to 150 West
• 200 West, from Davis Road to 600 North.
• 400 West, from 350 North to 450 North
• 500 North, from 250 West to 400 West
• 500 West, from 400 North to 600 North
• 600 West, from 200 North to 250 North
• 100 South, from 1050 West to 1180 West
• 100 South, from 680 West to 750 West
• 400 West, from 200 South to 250 South
• 600 West/Walnut Hills Road, from 160 South to 250 South
• 500 South, from Indiana 931 to 100 West
• 300 North, from 600 east to 700 East
• 700 East, from Indiana 22 to 50 South
• 750 East, from 100 South to 200 South
• 800 East, from 100 North to 200 North
• 800 East, from 300 North to 500 North
• 900 East, from 400 North to 600 North
• 300 South/Center Road, from Indiana 19 to 600 East
• 1400 East, from Indiana 22 to 100 North
• 100 South, from 1070 East to 1250 East
• 300 North, from 800 East to 850 East
• 300 South/Center Road, from 1250 East to 1330 East
• 400 East, from 250 North to 300 North
• 950 East, from 100 South to Greentown town limits
• 950 East, from Greentown town limits to 100 North
• 700 East, from 500 South to 400 South.
