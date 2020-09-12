Full-time Howard County employees are set to receive bonuses equal to 2% of their base salary next year.
In its proposed 2021 budget, the Howard County Council opted for bonuses for the county’s more than 400 full-time employees instead of pay raises like in years past due to the negative financial effect COVID-19 is expected to have on the county’s finances for the 2022 budget.
“I lean towards giving a bonus this year because next year, in 2021, we know we’re probably pretty good revenue-wise, but that won’t be the case for 2022,” Jim Papacek, county council president, said. “If we were to give a salary increase, it stays with us forever.”
All county council members agreed bonuses, not pay raises, were the smarter move and approved of the idea.
The bonus excludes employees who receive state or federally mandated pay raises, such as probation officers, and will be paid out in the second pay schedule in July to full-time employees on the county payroll as of July 1, 2021.
Part-time county employees employed Jan. 1, 2021, and still employed as July 1, 2021, will receive a flat $300 bonus under the proposed 2021 budget.
Part of the total cost of handing out the bonuses is expected to be covered by $250,000 of EDIT money, though that will have to be formally approved by the county commissioners. Commissioner Paul Wyman and Commissioner Jack Dodd gave verbal approval Wednesday to the county council with the understanding that it will not become a recurring request.
While the county council did not approve blanket pay raises, it did tentatively approve pay increases or additional bonuses for some county employees, including:
- , an 11% pay raise to $42,000 to more closely align with the investigator’s salary in the Prosecutor’s Office.
- , a one-time $2,100 bonus for the office’s first deputy.
- , an 8% pay raise to $43,691 for the veteran services officer and 5% pay raise to $34,087 for the assistant officer manager. The department has decreased the responsibility of the Howard Haven receptionist and thus its salary from $29,706 and $17,472.
- , an hourly pay rate increase for part-time laborers from $10.92 an hour to $13.50 an hour to equal the rate given to full-time laborers due to the fact both positions do the same work.
- , a 7% pay increase for dispatch employees.
- , a 5% pay increase for the department’s chief and first deputies due to the fact the department’s chief deputy being paid less than other county chief deputies and that the office did not benefit from the county’s attrition program after eliminating a position.
- adding an additional first deputy position for the office to train because Surveyor Dave Duncan and Stormwater District Administrator Greg Lake are expected to retire in the near future.
- approved a 3% pay raise for the chief deputy coroner, bringing the salary to $37,080.
- , the county council approved an additional public health nurse to deal with the department’s growing burden, bringing total to three nurses but denied across the board pay increases.
The county council will hold its public hearing and final vote on the proposed 2021 spending plan at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 in Room 338 on the third floor of the Howard County Administration Center, 220 N. Main St.
