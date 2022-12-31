The Howard County Commissioners appointments to the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals drew criticism from one ardent opponent of the proposed solar farm.
The commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to appoint Michael Schroeder, Mike Imbler, Greg Tipton and Richard Byrum to the county BZA, starting Sunday. Commissioner Brad Bray, R-District 3, was the “no” vote.
All but Tipton served on the board in 2022. Russell Hopkins will also serve on the BZA starting Sunday as the Howard County Council’s appointee. The County Council picked Hopkins earlier this year because former county BZA member Frank Faulkner had to resign after he was chosen to fill a vacancy on the County Council.
Notably absent from the commissioners’ appointees is Jeff Miller.
In July, Miller voted against the petition for a special exception permit ENGIE, a multinational utility company, filed to operate a large-scale commercial solar farm in eastern Howard County near Greentown. The vote was 3-2 against the granting of the special exception permit.
Miller was very vocal about his opposition as well.
Miller, the owner of Cornerstone Construction Consulting, a local company that specializes in custom home building and remodeling, said at the July meeting that he had a hard time believing the solar project would not have a negative effect on nearby property values as he’s already lost two new home construction contracts in the area because of the proposed solar farm.
“I don’t see how this isn’t going to affect their property values,” Miller said. “I’ve seen nothing that’s been shared that convinces me that it’s not going to affect their property values.”
Miller’s comments that July night are a significant part of ENGIE’s appeal filed in August.
The company’s petition for judicial review, filed in Miami County Superior Court I, asks Judge David Grund to rule in the company’s favor, send the special exception application back to the BZA with instructions for the board to approve and to bar Miller from participating and voting in the matter.
In its brief, the company argues the board was “capricious” in its ruling, its rejection was “unsupported” by evidence and that Miller was biased against the project.
Indiana law states that a BZA member may not participate or vote in a matter in which he/she has a conflict of interest. That includes, according to state law, if a member is biased or prejudiced or otherwise unable to be impartial and/or if the member has a direct or indirect financial interest in the outcome of the decision.
The decision to not reappoint Miller could prove crucial for the solar farm project moving forward if the judge does rule in favor of ENGIE and sends the matter back to the county BZA for a revote.
The judge could also order the county BZA to approve ENGIE’s request for a special exception permit; he could also decide to uphold the BZA’s decision.
The decision to not reappoint Miller angered Brad Semon of rural Howard County who lives near where the solar farm is being proposed. Semon asked Commissioner Paul Wyman, R-District 1, why commissioners chose to not reappoint Miller.
Wyman, who spoke in favor of the proposed solar farm project at the July county BZA hearing, replied, “We just felt these were the people we wanted to appoint.”
The answer did not placate Semon.
“Terrible, just terrible,” Semon said. “It shows your true colors. It shows there was funny business today, and I’m glad we’re all here to see it. I hope you do not pursue politics any further because I will be your biggest adversary. I promise you.”
Wyman’s term comes to end Saturday because he chose to not run for a fourth term.
Bray told the Tribune that he voted “no” to the county BZA appointments because he would’ve preferred to wait and see how Grund rules.
