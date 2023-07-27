ENGIE’s attempt to fight in court a previous denial of its planned solar farm by the Howard County Board of Zoning Appeals is over.
The county BZA and ENGIE North America, a subsidiary of the French multinational utility company ENGIE, have reached a settlement in regard to the company’s filing of a petition for judicial review against the board’s July 26, 2022, denial of a special exception request to operate an approximately 1,800-acre utility scale solar farm, dubbed Emerald Green Solar, in eastern Howard County near the town of Greentown.
The settlement was announced by county BZA attorney Alan Wilson on Tuesday at the board’s monthly meeting.
According to Wilson, the settlement includes dismissing the lawsuit with both parties paying their own costs and neither side admitting any liability or wrongdoing.
“It’s just an agreement to resolve the lawsuit, and dismiss the lawsuit and move on,” Wilson said.
The county BZA voted unanimously to approve the settlement. A stipulation of dismissal is expected to be filed with the court the very near future. The presiding judge is then expected to approve the dismissal shortly thereafter.
In a statement emailed to the Tribune, Tom Schoder, lead developer of the Emerald Green Solar, said the company was “pleased” with the settlement.
“Since the Emerald Green Project’s inception, we have worked with the County and local officials to ensure a safe, reliable renewable energy project,” Schoder said. “We’re ready to move forward to complete its development and prepare for construction. We have great respect for the County officials, the residents and other property owners here and their land, and promise in turn to be good stewards of the land that will house Emerald Green.”
ENGIE filed its appeal in August of last year, arguing that the BZA’s 3-2 vote to deny its special exception request was “capricious,” “unsupported” by evidence and that one now-former BZA member was biased against the project. It was the second time the BZA had voted 3-2 to deny the special exception request.
After the second denial, ENGIE filed a petition for judicial review, essentially requesting a judge to reverse the BZA’s decision.
While its appeal was in litigation, ENGIE applied a third time for a special exception permit. The special exception is necessary for the company to operate its planned solar farm on land zoned agriculture.
That time, following two new appointments to the BZA, the five-person board voted 3-2 in favor in February.
The approval meant the company could move forward with the project and in getting additional needed approvals, such as drainage approval, road use approval, stormwater plan approval, decommissioning plan approval and economic development agreement approval.
The approval also made ENGIE’s lawsuit against the county BZA unnecessary as the approval by the BZA overrides its previous denials.
Wilson said as much Tuesday.
“It’s really a moot point (the lawsuit) at this junction, and there’s no reason to fight over the denial since it’s been approved,” he said.
ENGIE’s legal battles in regard to Emerald Green Solar are not over, however.
It and the county BZA are still facing a lawsuit from those who would be neighbors to the proposed solar farm. The adjacent landowners are asking a judge to reverse the county BZA’s decision in February to grant a special exception permit for the project.
This separate petition for judicial review is still in litigation.
