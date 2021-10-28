Moods were cheery among Howard County Council members and department heads at the monthly meeting Tuesday, and there was a good reason for it.
The board unanimously approved the 2022 budget and, with it, a historic pay increase for county employees.
The $60 million budget, among other things, provides the vast majority of county employees and elected officials with a 5% pay raise. Those who receive state-mandated annual raises will not receive the 5% raise.
It’s a notable turnaround from this time last year, when the council forwent raises and instead approved a one-time $500 bonus amid concerns the COVID-19 pandemic would impact tax revenues.
The increase was well-received by department heads — especially by Jeff Lipinski, director of the Kinsey Youth Center, who throughout the budgeting process expressed his difficulty filling job openings due to low wages.
“In my 30-plus, years I don’t ever remember getting a 5% increase,” Lipinski said Tuesday. “I’m very thankful for that, and I know my employees are as well. We’ve been struggling all year. ... We keep running four, five people short.”
The ongoing wage competition between both public and private employers played a role in the county’s decision to increase wages as high as it did. During the several dayslong budget sessions, both the council and department heads expressed the fear of losing good employees to wage pressures.
Also contributing was the council’s approach to the 2022 budget, which aimed to set each line item in each department’s budgets to expected and historical revenues. That meant, in some cases, lowering budget requests if past expenditures were consistently under what the department head had requested.
The county’s ability to offer the 5% pay raises was also helped by both the Recorder’s Office and Assessor’s Office agreeing to shift their general fund budgets to non-general fund budgets that are funded by fees collected by the two offices, with the stipulation that county employees would receive a pay raise. That freed up a total of $270,000 in the county’s general fund.
Lastly, federal funding, first by the CARES Act and later the American Rescue Plan, was used shore up any revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the county to complete various projects without taking on debt.
In addition, the budget includes a restructuring of the Clerk’s Office that will reallocate four deputy chiefs to court reporter positions to the county’s courts. County officials hope the transfers will increase efficiency in the courts, as most will now have one more employee compared to this year.
Lastly, the budget also adds two additional deputy prosecutors and public defenders.
One of the new deputy prosecutor and public defender positions will work exclusively in Magistrate Cheyenne Shepherd’s court to more quickly hold pre-trial hearings and, hopefully, reduce the workload of other courts and reduce the jail population that is consistently over capacity.
The other new deputy prosecutor and public defender will be utilized across all county courts and will be paid with American Rescue Plan money.
The plan, county officials say, is for these new positions to be temporary as the county’s court reporter restructuring, pretrial diversion program and renewed focus in the Magistrate Court take effect next year and, hopefully, eliminate the need for the positions to become permanent and paid out of the county’s general fund.
