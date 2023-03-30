It was clear Tuesday at the Howard County Council meeting that adequate staffing and pay continue to be an issue with some county departments despite two straight years of 5% pay raises.
The County Council approved Tuesday during their regular monthly meeting a handful of additional appropriations and transfers, most of which were related to staffing and pay in some way of several county departments, including the sheriff’s office, prosecutor’s office and surveyor’s office.
Prosecutor’s office
Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann received approval for a transfer of $15,000 from the department’s County User Fee — Pretrial Diversion line item to the department’s Bonus line item.
McCann was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, but Council President Jon Roberts, R-District 1, said McCann told him the transfer was needed to be used as a retention bonus for the department’s deputy prosecutors.
“He’s just trying to keep his people,” Roberts said. “They’re running full force.”
Sheriff’s department
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher received approval for a transfer of $40,000 from LIT — Special Purpose Fund — Jail to part-time correctional officer.
Asher told the council the transfer needed to be made because the Howard County Jail’s four part-time correctional officers have been working “quite a bit” and the part-time fund has been depleted as a result.
The sheriff’s office is relying more on its part-timers because it is currently 11 correctional officers short from being fully staffed, Asher said.
County Councilwoman Martha Lake, R-at large, asked Asher if there were any prospective correctional officers in the pipeline about to be hired.
“No,” Asher answered emphatically.
Surveyor’s office
Years ago, the Howard County Surveyor’s Office had one of its two secretaries retire. Since the county was high on its attrition program at the time, instead of replacing the employee, the office decided to opt for eliminating the position and taking the small bump in pay that comes with doing that.
As the office has increased the number and scope of drainage projects, however, the loss of a dedicated drainage secretary has led to more mistakes in statutorily required notices and findings of facts, Greg Lake, county stormwater district administrator, said.
“It’s just come to the point that we need more help so that more time can be spent on those documents so we can stop having mistakes leave the office,” Lake said.
The County Council approved a request for an additional appropriation of $39,949 from the county’s General Fund to go toward an additional secretary position. The office hopes to fill the new position within a month’s time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.