Thanks to a well-funded pension plan, deputies at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department will see their contributions to the plan halved beginning next year.
The Howard County Council on Friday unanimously voted to approve an amendment to the pension plan to reduce the deputies’ contributions from 6% of each paycheck to 3%. Council Vice President Jim Papacek was not present at the meeting.
The council’s vote comes a few months after Sheriff Jerry Asher presented the board a report by McCready and Keene, which provides pension plan administrative and recordkeeping services, showing that the sheriff’s pension plan is well funded.
According to documents presented in August by Stan Brown, vice president at McCready and Keene, the plan is funded in the high 90s thanks to double-digit returns in recent years and revenue from civil process fees, and is one of the best funded pension plans in the state. The plan has averaged an 8% return historically, according to Brown.
In August, the County Council was generally in favor of the reduction as the change will give the county’s deputies a de facto pay increase, though Council President Jamie Bolser, R-District 2, said her biggest concern was that the reduction could jeopardize the plan’s health in the future.
As a result of that concern, a mechanism to tie the percentage the deputies contribute to how well the pension fund is funded was added, with that starting in 2023 and using the funded percentage as of January 1 of the prior year.
Those parameters are as follows:
- If the plan’s funded amount stays above 90%, the employee contribution rate stays at 3%
- If the funded percentage drops below 90% but higher than 85%, the employee contribution rate will increase to 4%.
- If the funded percentage is between 80% and 84.99%, the employee contribution rate will increase to 5%.
- If the funded percentage drops below 80%, the employee contribution rate will increase back to 6%.
Essentially, the 3% contribution rate will last for the next two years, with any increase to the contribution rate coming in 2024 at the earliest.
If the employee contribution rate does increase in the future, it could also decrease again based on the funded percentage using the same aforementioned parameters but in reverse.
“It’s going to volatile, potentially, to swing from 3% to 4% to 5%, back to 4,” Brown said. “The potential is there for it to be different every year, for sure.”
