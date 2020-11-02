Howard County public safety officials recently announced a new and free public alert system for residents and travelers to use in emergency situations.
The system — called Howard County Alerts — replaces the county’s old Everbridge system, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, and it will begin in December.
The new service allows individuals to receive notifications sent from local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies, including the spread of COVID-19, the release stated.
Authorities note that the switch to the news system also allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text message or email, and people even have the ability to answer poll questions that will help provide officials important information during emergencies.
And because COVID-19 numbers countywide continue to rise, individuals who are signed up for alerts will also receive information about the virus, including updates based on specific needs and geographic location, the release stated.
To sign up for Howard County Alerts, visit www.howardcountyin.gov, even if you were previously signed up with Everbridge.
Police say residents and travelers can also download the Smart911 app to receive key weather information and targeted alerts, including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings in real-time.
To do this, download the Smart911 app on the Apple Store or Google Play or by texting “Smart911” to 67283.
