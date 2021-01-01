The Howard County Republican Party is holding a caucus next week to fill a vacancy on the Greentown Town Council.
Councilman Kenneth Ray Mumaw, R-Ward 1, died on Oct. 20. He served on the council for four years. He ran unopposed in November’s General Election.
His replacement will be decided by party members at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Republican Headquarters, 208 E. Mulberry St.
Those who want to run for the seat must file a declaration of candidacy with the party chair Jennifer Jack within 72 hours of the scheduled caucus.
