Music at the Fountain 21.JPG

Spittin’ Image performs at Music at the Fountain in Greentown on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Howard County Republican Party will caucus next week to fill a seat on the Greentown Town Council. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber

The Howard County Republican Party is holding a caucus next week to fill a vacancy on the Greentown Town Council.

Councilman Kenneth Ray Mumaw, R-Ward 1, died on Oct. 20. He served on the council for four years. He ran unopposed in November’s General Election.

His replacement will be decided by party members at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Republican Headquarters, 208 E. Mulberry St.

Those who want to run for the seat must file a declaration of candidacy with the party chair Jennifer Jack within 72 hours of the scheduled caucus.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you