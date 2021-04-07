The Howard County Health Department will be holding a free mass vaccination clinic this weekend, the office announced Wednesday.
The clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
To schedule an appointment clinic, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 and a representative will schedule an appointment for you. The 211 phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. If scheduling online, make sure to schedule your appointment with the vaccine clinic entitled “Howard Co. Kokomo Event Center Jvax.” No walk-ins will be allowed.
Here are some things to know before going:
- The vaccine is available at no cost but attendees are asked to submit insurance information if they have it, because an administration fee may be charged to the insurance company. Attendees should bring their insurance cards to the clinic.
- If an attendee lives with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, a separate appointment will be necessary for each person.
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) requires only a single dose for full protection. Attendees will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the vaccine.
- Attendees need to show proof of age at their appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport).
- • Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on a smartphone at
- .
Those who have been fully vaccinated:
- Can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.
- Can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
Once fully vaccinated, you should still:
- Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19
- Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings
- Protect yourself while traveling
- Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop
As of Wednesday, 13,108 residents of Howard County were fully vaccinated, with some 7,000 others who have received their first shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and are awaiting their second shot.
