Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.