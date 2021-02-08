Howard County has hired outside help to assess one of its funds after it was over budgeted by $2 million.
The county has hired Tim Berry of Crowe LLP to conduct a study at the county’s Local Income Tax (LIT) Special Fund after what the state said the county would receive this year in the fund was $2 million less than what the county had budgeted.
The study, according to council president Jamie Bolser, will take a look at how the money is spent in the fund and ways to address the over budget issue. The study is a partnership between the county council and the commissioners.
“We are down the path of really having to make sure the LIT fund is substantiated based off of what has been appropriated and the need,” she said late last month.
According to the Auditor’s Office, the county budgeted around $12.5 million, but the state later told the county just around $10.5 million would be allocated in the fund. The county’s LIT Special Fund is funded by the county’s income tax and funds the salaries and benefits of the county jail and Kinsey Youth Center, the county’s juvenile detention center.
The over budgeting issue is a rare one for county government, especially in recent years, as the county as a whole is in good financial shape, with upwards of $12 million in unappropriated funds as a cash reserve in its General Fund as of last September.
That said, Councilwoman Martha Lake said the issue of the LIT Special Fund was one that she, as the county’s previous auditor, warned past councils about over the last few years as it became apparent the county would be in the situation it now finds itself in.
“The $2 million figure is staggering to me,” she said.
According to Lake, salary increases to correctional officers over the years and a growing amount of paid overtime due to jail overcrowding are the fund’s two biggest issues.
Jail overcrowding has been a major issue for the county jail in years past and continues to be one in 2021. Sheriff Jerry Asher told the council the jail population as of Jan. 26 was 465. That’s 101 more people than what the official bed capacity.
Berry’s report is expected to be complete in the coming weeks. As for what the county will do to fix the issue? That’s to be decided, but Lake said the county council could move some of the expense over to the General Fund, make cuts in the LIT Special Fund where they see fit or a combination of both.
“We will have to make some kind of decision before April or May on what we’re going to do, so that we will be OK for the rest of the year.” she said.
