If you can, pay your property taxes.
That’s the message Howard County Auditor Martha Lake wants property and business owners to hear.
The deadline for the spring installment is still May 11, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has allowed property owners to pay their taxes up to July 10 without having to pay a late fee.
In a Wednesday press release, Lake is asking those who haven’t been affected financially by the pandemic to pay their property taxes by the May 11 deadline.
“To keep you informed, please know that property taxes support the operation of all governmental units in Howard County — the City, County, all Schools, the Libraries, the Trustees and Solid Waste operations,” Lake wrote in the release.
“If the majority of collections are paid two months late, these units of government will be struggling to operate due to lack of funding. It may be that our Howard County units will have to borrow money or take out loans to enable them to continue operations and services that are vital to the health and well-being of all county residents.”
County property bills were mailed last week. Currently, property owners may pay their taxes by mail; at the Administrative Center Drop Box, 2020 N. Main St.; or online at howardcountyin.gov; or at local banks, including BMO, First Farmers, Star, First Bank of Berne, Community First and more.
For any questions, contact the auditor’s office by calling 765-456-2215 or via email at auditor@howardcountyin.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.