Howard County’s COVID-19 isolation for the area’s homeless population has not been used all that much so far, but officials say that’s a good thing.
The center, located at 625 N. Union St., was opened in May thanks to a $380,000 state grant from the Family and Social Services Administration.
It serves as a temporary housing option for the homeless who have been tested for COVID-19; are positive with the virus; or are showing symptoms or even those who have a test pending and have nowhere to self-quarantine themselves. The center was built to house 50 at a time.
Since it’s opening, though, only one person has used the isolation center as of Tuesday, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman told the county council Tuesday.
“Not a lot of demand, thankfully,” he said. “I’ve had some people say to me ‘Hey, we’re spending money, we should fill the place up,’ but it’s not a matter of that. The less people contracting COVID in our community, especially in this vulnerable population, is a very positive thing.”
Even if the center is not housing that many people at a given time, it is serving another purpose by simply being open: allowing area shelters to remain open and accept new residents.
During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, homeless shelters did not accept new residents for fear they may be infected and spread the virus to the rest of the population.
To reopen the shelters, the state of Indiana doled out money to some counties in the state to open regional isolation centers. Howard County was chosen as a regional hub and to serve nearby Tipton, Miami, Cass and Wabash counties.
So far the county has only roughly $30,000 out of the $380,000 grant. Most of the money spent has been leasing the property and buying furniture.
