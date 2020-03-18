The more than yearlong legal debate between Howard County Superior Court I Judge William Menges and the county council has all but certainly come to an end.
In January, a special judge ruled against Menges’ legal attempt to sidestep the county’s attrition program and give his court employees a raise without reducing staff. Many in the county believed that would be the end, but Menges filed a request for the Indiana State Supreme Court to review the issue, which was denied. After the initial denial, Menges filed a motion to reconsider, which was also denied on March 5.
Since early 2018, Menges has attempted to increase pay for his staff. Last year, Menges mandated a bump for his court reporter of $4,397, to bring the salary to $42,789. In conjunction, he listed a need of $13,333 for his three assistant court reporters, to bring their salaries to $40,456 each.
The salaries he requested would have put his employees, who testified in October in favor of the raises and the impact they would have on morale, on equal footing with Superior Court III employees.
But the county council has repeatedly denied Menges’ requests for pay raises.
County officials have continuously cited the county’s attrition program, which rewards remaining employees in departments that do not replace existing workers, and Menges’ lack of participation in the program, as the reason for the denials and their decision to fight the mandate.
The county’s other four courts have each used the attrition program.
Menges, however, has argued that his court can’t take advantage of the attrition program because of its workload, making the pay discrepancies unfair.
And while Special Judge W. Tobin McClamroch agreed that Menges’ court, Howard Superior Court I, is the busiest of the county’s five courts based on utilization rates, the special judge decided in January that his mandate for raises was not warranted.
While the county will not have to foot the bill for Menges’ pay raise request, it did have to foot the legal bill.
The Howard County government was required to pay the legal bills for both sides in the battle, including nearly $24,000 for the judge’s legal representation and $37,500 for its own.
